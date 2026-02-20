Former India cricketers share Top 4 predictions for T20 WC

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Former Indian cricketers have predicted the semi-finalists of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of the start of the Super 8s , which will commence on Saturday with Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Eight teams have been placed in two groups of four. All the teams will play three matches against other teams in their group, with the top 2 teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Defending champions India, 2024 runner-ups South Africa, two-time champions West Indies and Zimbabwe are in Group A. While the 2009 champions, Pakistan, the 2014 champions, Sri Lanka, two-time winners England, and New Zealand are in Group B.

In a video released by Star Sports on Friday, India's Test great Cheteshwar Pujara picked India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand for the top four.

While Mohammad Kaif opted for India, South Africa, England and New Zealand for the next stage.

India's highest wicket-taking spinner in T20I, Yuzvendra Chahal, picked India, South Africa, England and New Zealand to reach the top four, while fomrer pacer Varun Aaron made the boldest call, picking India, West Indies, England and Pakistan, notably leaving out both South Africa and New Zealand.

Former coach Sanjay Banger made some interesting picks, going with Pakistan, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka. However, former cricketer Saba Karim went with India, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka as his semi-finalists.

Due to pre-seedings done before the start of the tournament, all the table toppers from the group stage have come in the same group A. While the second number of teams are in Group B.

Meanwhile, India will start their campaign in the Super 8s on Sunday when they face South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will play their next match against Zimbabwe on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Defending champions will play their last match in the Super8s on March 1 against West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

