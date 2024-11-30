It's a good win EBFC skipper Saul Crespo after winning against NEUFC in ISL

Kolkata (West Bengal): After registering their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League season, East Bengal FC Saul Crespo was caught up with indiansuperleague.com, where the midfielder reflected on East Bengal FC's first win in the league this season.

"Yes, it's a good win. We have been playing five matches in a row without losing. We are in a good moment," he said, according to ISL website.

East Bengal FC snapped their eight-match winless run against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) to register their first victory in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

The Red and Gold Brigade demonstrated their never-say-die attitude, inheriting with collective fighting spirit to seal a win against the upbeat Highlanders.

Currently placed in the third spot, Juan Pedro Benali's men were neutralized by East Bengal FC's stubborn defence line as NorthEast United FC failed to score for the first time in the league this season, drawing an end to their 13-game scoring run.

Greek talisman Dimitrios Diamantakos netted the solitary goal for the hosts in the opening half, setting up the stage for their elusive first win.

Oscar Bruzon's men orchestrated numerous attacking moves as they created nine chances throughout the game, showcasing their offensive flair, but they fell short of doubling their lead, a release said.

Despite both teams finishing the game with one man short following Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Lal Chungnunga's red cards, the Red and Gold Brigade's unwavering determination propelled them to take three points after seven games.

After succumbing to six straight defeats since the season's opening, East Bengal FC opened their points tally with a resilient draw against Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata Derby.

Prior to that, the Kolkata giants displayed commendable performances in the AFC Challenge League, where they topped the group stage unbeaten to qualify for the knockout round.

Speaking in context, Captain Crespo remarked, "It's very important in the ISL. We start to change our dynamic. It's true that in the AFC Challenge League, we changed before, but now we're starting to change in the ISL. (We want to) keep going and go for the three points against Chennaiyin FC."

East Bengal FC suffered three consecutive defeats in their opening ISL fixtures and fifth overall across competitions, which saw Oscar Bruzon take charge of the club, replacing Carles Cuadrat. Since the arrival of Spaniard Bruzon at the helm, East Bengal FC have not only returned to winning ways but also demonstrated gritty, promising performances in the recent matches.

While quizzed about Bruzon's impact on the team's current form, Crespo answered, "Yes, of course (Bruzon is the reason behind East Bengal FC's turnaround)."

"Every coach is different. Now with Oscar (Bruzon), we are following him. I hope that the results continue like this," the Spanish midfielder signed off. (ANI)