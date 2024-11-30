Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Pakistan info minister warns PTI says nobody will be allowed to disturb the country's peace
Pakistan Awami National Party chief calls for banning political parties inciting violence
Pakistan Anti Terrorism Court grants bail to journalist Matiullah Jan
Taiwan detects 18 Chinese military aircraft 7 naval vessels near its territory
Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM warns federal govt amid speculations of imposition of governor's rule
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
South Africa topple Australia from second spot in WTC standings with thumping victory over Sri Lanka
It's a good win EBFC skipper Saul Crespo after winning against NEUFC in ISL
Odisha FC's home form meets Bengaluru FC's table topping run set to play out an enthralling game
Bangla Tigers Dinesh Karthik enjoying quick fast paced T10 format
England's Harry Brook admits his 7th Test century was riddled with luck
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Every attack has made us stronger, Gautam Adani responds to charges by US prosecutors
India signs USD 98 m loan agreement with Asian Development Bank to boost horticulture productivity
Smaller families fuelling demand of consumer durables products
Industry should give feedback on National Single Window System or we will abort it Piyush Goyal
Paytm users can now make international UPI payments in UAE Sri Lanka Singapore France Mauritius Bhutan and Nepal
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Everything about Lord Krishna motivates us Shahid Kapoor attends 'Rajadhiraaj Love Life Leela show in Delhi
AP Dhillon arrives in India for his The Brownprint tour
Airport spotting Shraddha Kapoor exudes grace in green ethnic suit
Oscar Nominated producer Adam Somner passes away at 57
Timothee Chalamet on why he lost out on Maze Runner Divergent roles
Dimitrios Diamantakos
Football
T
The Hawk
·
Nov 30, 2024, 01:42 PM
It's a good win EBFC skipper Saul Crespo after winning against NEUFC in ISL