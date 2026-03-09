'Excellence in team spirit, discipline and confidence': CM Fadnavis hails Indian cricket team's T20 WC victory

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) In a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Cricket Team's historic victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, moved a congratulatory motion in the State Assembly, hailing the team's clinical performance.

The Chief Minister noted that the Indian cricket team dominated the tournament, winning every single match except one.

He attributed this success to a "perfect blend of team spirit, discipline, and confidence".

Chief Minister Fadnavis extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian team Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and the entire squad.

The motion was subsequently approved and declared passed by the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Speaking on the special motion, Chief Minister Fadnavis traced India's glorious cricketing journey including 1983: The first World Cup win at the Lord's under Kapil Dev, 2007 and 2011: T20 and ODI World Cup victories under Captain M.S. Dhoni, and 2024 and 2026: Solidifying global dominance with consecutive T20 World Cup titles.

The Chief Minister expressed particular pride in the fact that Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube hail from Mumbai.

He remarked that it is heartening to see players from rural and humble backgrounds shining on the international stage, continuing Maharashtra's legacy of producing cricketing greats.

Highlighting the details of the final match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- the world's largest cricket ground -- the Chief Minister noted: "India set a massive record-breaking total of 255/5 in 20 overs, the highest-ever score in a T20 World Cup Final. The bowlers dismantled the New Zealand innings for just 159 runs. Sanju Samson provided a powerful start with 89 runs off 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma smashed one of the tournament's fastest fifties (52 off 21 balls), while Ishan Kishan contributed a fiery 54 off 25 balls. Jasprit Bumrah was the hero with the ball, taking 4 wickets and maintaining the best economy rate throughout the tournament. Axar Patel supported him well with 3 crucial wickets."

"With this victory, India has become the first country in the world to win the T20 World Cup three times and the first to win it back-to-back," Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved a congratulatory motion in the State Legislative Council, saying that the victory at Ahmedabad has sparked a wave of joy and enthusiasm across the nation.

"This isn't just a victory in sports; it is a symbol of the grit, team spirit, and confidence of our players," Deputy CM Shinde remarked.

He congratulated the team, the coaching staff, and BCCI Chairman Jay Shah on behalf of the state government and the people of Maharashtra.

He emphasised that India has now carved its name in history by winning the coveted title in 2007, 2024, and 2026.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde praised the "all-round excellence" shown by the team in batting, bowling, and fielding, specifically mentioning the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and the tactical guidance of Gautam Gambhir.

He concluded by wishing the Indian team continued success in keeping the national flag flying high on the global stage.

