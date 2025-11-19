Em Arlott signs first WBBL contract with Sydney Thunder

Sydney, Nov 19 (IANS) England all-rounder Em Arlott’s remarkable 2025 rise hit another major milestone, with the 27-year-old signing her first-ever WBBL deal, joining Sydney Thunder as a mid-season boost to their struggling WBBL 11 campaign.

The move comes as the Thunder search desperately for fresh spark after a winless start to the season, and Arlott’s arrival—right in the middle of a breakout year—could not have been more timely.

Arlott, who earned her long-awaited England debut in May and delivered a Player-of-the-Match spell of 3 for 14 against West Indies soon after, has already linked up with the Thunder squad in Sydney. She made her enthusiasm clear from the moment the offer arrived. “I'm absolutely buzzing to be here. When I got the phone call, it was an easy yes,” Arlott said.

She added that familiarity within the dressing room will help her settle quickly. “I already know a few of the girls like Laura Harris, Georgia Voll and Taneale Peschel, so it's comforting to have familiar faces around, but I'm equally excited to settle in and get to know the rest of the group.”

Arlott’s ability to bowl in high-pressure situations is a significant attraction for the Thunder, whose pace attack has been stretched thin after early-season injuries and retirements. “I'm known for bowling at the death, standing up in the tough overs and bringing a bit of calmness when the pressure's on. Hopefully I can contribute in some big moments this season,” she said.

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland could not hide his excitement over sealing the signing. “Emily was high up on our draft board months ago, so I'm thrilled we could lock in this deal,” he said. “I'm a huge fan of her all-round game, in particular the impact in key moments with new ball, Surge and death overs. The power hitting in the middle order is also what differentiated her from some other fast bowling options.”

He admitted that the team’s “tough overs” problem made Arlott’s signing a priority. “It’s been clear for quite some time now that in the absence of Sammy-Jo Johnson and more recently Hannah Darlington… the ‘tough’ overs for us were going to be a juggle. I'm really excited to see what Emily can bring to our group.”

Arlott joins a squad already boasting overseas stars Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu and Shabnim Ismail. However, WBBL rules mean Thunder can only field three internationals at a time, making selection a tough call for coach Lisa Keightley and captain Phoebe Litchfield. Arlott has not been named for the upcoming clash against Perth Scorchers, with the team opting to continue backing young quick Lucy Finn for now.

The English all-rounder arrives in Australia after a transformative year that saw her thrive in The Hundred with 12 wickets in seven games and earn World Cup selection, even if she played only one match as England leaned on spin. She also credits her earlier stint with Western Australia in the WNCL for helping her handle anxiety and grow into a more confident cricketer.

