Dilip Vengsarkar: Akash Deep grabbed his chance, Kuldeep’s inclusion could benefit India at Lord’s

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) With Jasprit Bumrah having opted out of the Edgbaston Test, Akash Deep grabbed his opportunity with both hands and surely cemented his place for the Lord’s Test, beginning July 10.

Akash Deep, who came in as Bumrah’s replacement for this game, stepped in to produce a fast bowling performance for ages – troubling batters with the new ball on a flat pitch to bowl out England for 271 on the last day, with more than a session to spare.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Dilip Vengsarkar, former India captain who also served as chief selector reviewed India’s series levelling win and gave his opinion on the possible combination for the next game.

“It was a very important win, Lord’s will be a very important match. Gill batted extremely well. I think we were short of a spin bowler but the bowlers did well. Akash Deep grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He will be a frontline bowler for the team. I did think we declared late but India won, that's what is important,” Vengsarkar told IANS.

Heading into the series, India’s batting line-up seemed shaky with the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill put on a batting masterclass to score 430 runs across the two innings, the most by an Indian in a Test match, to set up the famous victory.

Vengsarkar believes Gill coming into form and leading from the front is crucial for India in the given scheme of things and Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the side could be beneficial for the Indian team.

“With no Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Bumrah opting out, everyone contributed. Bumrah is a great bowler but it is very important that he remains fit. I think if Kuldeep comes in it’ll be beneficial. Gill is in form, which is very important as a captain because then he can lead from the front,” he added.

