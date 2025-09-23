CRPF DG flags off all-women bike expedition from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Srinagar, Sep 23 (IANS) Director General (DG) of the CRPF, G.P. Singh, on Tuesday flagged off an all-women bike expedition from Jammu and Kashmir’s iconic city centre, Lal Chowk, to Pangong Tso in Ladakh and back, covering a route of 1,400 km.

This edition of the Women’s High-Altitude Bike Expedition from Lal Chowk consists of 33 female bikers.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on its official X handle, “High Altitude : High Spirits “At iconic Lal Chowk, Srinagar, the DG @gpsinghips flagged off the 'Bike Expedition', consisting of 33 spirited women bikers, carrying forward the message of patriotism and national integration. Covering a challenging route of 1,400 km from Srinagar to Pangong Tso and back, the expedition is a vibrant display of women empowerment, resilience, grit, and teamwork of #CRPF’s women warriors.”

At the launch of the Yashasvini CRPF High Altitude Bike Expedition, an electrifying Taekwondo display and a colourful Kashmiri folk dance were presented that captivated the audience.

Together with the local police, the CRPF is discharging law and order and anti-terrorist duties in the union territory.

After ‘Operation Sindoor’ was suspended by the Government of India, the security forces, including the CRPF, have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorism operations with the holistic objective of dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror in Jammu and Kashmir rather than just operating to eliminate the gun-wielding terrorist.

The revised strategy includes targeting the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers and peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces, as it is believed that the funds generated from hawala money rackets and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in the UT. In the majority of hawala money and drug smuggling rackets, the roots of these unlawful activities have been traced to Pakistan.

--IANS

sq/dpb