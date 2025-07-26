WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction for 4th T20I, Australia tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs AUS: Tim David recorded the fastest T20I century for Australia in the third T20I.

The third T20I between West Indies and Australia produced two brilliant centuries. Tim David and Shai Hope recorded their maiden T20I hundreds. But David led his team to a record-breaking chase with a 37-ball ton. His heroics helped the Men in Yellow earn a 3-0 unassailable lead. Now, these sides will be meeting again for the fourth game. Warner Park will be hosting the second game in two nights, starting at 4:30 AM on Sunday.

There is nothing that West Indies have been able to do. They scored a good total, but then their bowlers couldn't stop Tim David's assault and were blown away. The hosts have problems in both departments, and Australia are taking advantage of that. Australia have come up with some fresh faces, and they are performing pretty well here. That series is certainly helping Australia to create their bench strength, and we might see some changes to their playing XI for this game.

WI vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I

· Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: July 27, 2025 (Sunday)

WI vs AUS: Head-to-Head Stats: WI (11) – AUS (14)

Before this series, both teams had 11 wins each. But now, Australia have 14 wins over the latter in the shorter format, while West Indies are still stuck on 11 victories in 25 matches played between the two sides.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report

Warner Park offers a brilliant batting deck, which is pretty flat. The wicket doesn't have much turn to offer, which will nullify the spinners. Pacers need to work on tight length. 18 out of 32 games here have ended in favor of the chasing side, and we might see the similar tactics at the toss.

WI vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a 20 percent chance of rain in some parts of St. Kitts on Saturday evening. The temperature will reach as high as 27°C, with the average wind speed going up to 29 km/h with 85 percent humidity.

WI vs AUS: Predicted XIs:

West Indies (WI): Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Roston Chase. Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sherfane Rutherford. Romario Shepherd. Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Australia (AUS): Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green. Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly. Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

WI vs AUS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis, Shai Hope

· Batters: Brandon King, Cameron Green

· All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Roston Chase, Jason Holder

· Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa

Dream11 Prediction: West Indies had yet another middle-order collapse in the last game, but still, they managed to reach a healthy score of 214. Their bowlers had a horrible display against some brilliant power hitting. Australia have overpowered them in all departments and have been dominant.

West Indies are looking underconfident and are not been able to grab the small moments, which they should. That shows how bad they have been in their planning and thinking. Australia just need another good effort, and they are favorites to win the fourth game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!