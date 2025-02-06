SA20: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Stay Alive with 32-Run Win Over Joburg Super Kings

Centurion: Sunrisers Eastern Cape's hopes for a hat-trick of SA20 titles remained alive as skipper Aiden Markram's half-century helped them secure a 32-run win over Joburg Super Kings in the eliminator at Centurion on Thursday.

SEC will now meet the Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Thursday, as per a press release from SA20.

Captain Aiden Markram's love affair with the Pretoria ground continued with the skipper's 62 not out off 40 balls (five fours and two sixes) setting up the Sunrisers' 184/6, as per a press release from SA20.

Super Kings' run-chase stuttered throughout with the Joburg side unable to put together any meaningful partnerships as they slipped to 152/7 in their 20 overs.

The Eliminator was virtually decided in two separate overs of each innings.

The Sunrisers innings was delicately poised on 149/5 with 12 balls remaining when Markram and Marco Jansen (23 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) bashed 29 runs off Lutho Sipamla's penultimate over.

Sipamla conceded three sixes, two boundaries and delivered a no ball to finish with the second-most expensive figures of 0/72 in SA20 history. Imran Tahir (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for JSK.

In contrast, the Super Kings were on track at 91/3 after 12 overs requiring 94 from 48 balls with set batters Jonny Bairstow (37 in 17 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Wihan Lubbe (13) at the crease.

Sunrisers skipper rolled the dice and opted to bowl out seamer Craig Overton (2/20). The decision reaped the desired rewards with Overton sending down a miraculous double-wicket maiden over by dismissing both Lubbe and Moeen Ali as the Super Kings slumped to 91/5.

There was no way back for the Super Kings as they were left to contemplate a third playoff in a defeat in a row.

"Lot of credit to the boys. We have not put a complete game of cricket throughout and tonight was the closest we got," said Markram.

"The bowlers were brilliant, the ball came on even better under lights so lot of credit to our guys. We saw the odd one react differently and that is why we wanted to wait before using the spinners. It is all about execution on a surface like this."

"It was a tricky one to pace our innings, but we hit a phase where (Tristan) Stubbs and I got into the groove, and then Marco chipped in with a valuable knock," he concluded. (ANI)