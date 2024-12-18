Rohit Sharma on Pujara & Rahane's Test Comeback: "The Door is Still Open"

Brisbane: After a thrilling encounter at the Gabba in the Brisbane Test against Australia, team India skipper Rohit Sharma said that there are still chances for players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to make their comeback for the national team in the longest format of the game.

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia has ended in a draw after weather continued to make it difficult to push for a result on Wednesday in Brisbane.

"No, no, absolutely [I will miss them around]. Look, he has so much experience, he has won so many matches for India. So, if you want to look to your left or right and these guys are not there. By the way, Ajinkya Rahane hasn't retired, aap mere ko marwaoge yar [you guys will get me in trouble]," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Further, the right-hand batter said that the doors are still open for Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to make a comeback in Tests.

"I am saying as if all three have retired [chuckles]. Pujara too hasn't announced his retirement. You took the names of all of them together, that's why I was saying. They are not here right now. But I don't know, they can still come back, the door is open for them," the 37-year-old added.

Pujara and Rahane were the backbone of Indian middle-order batting from the early 2010s to the early 2020s. Pujara represented India in 103 Tests, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties in 176 innings. His best score is 206*. Pujara has also played five ODIs for India.

Rahane has also played 85 Tests for India, scoring 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, with 12 centuries and 26 fifties in 144 innings. His best score is 188.

However, since India's historic win over Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane in January 2021, their statistics have taken a huge nosedive. Since that iconic victory, which also helped India gain an inspirational series win in Australia, Pujara has represented India in 22 Tests further, scoring just 1,084 runs at an underwhelming average of 29.29, with just a century and seven fifties to show in 40 innings.

Rahane has also been disappointing since that famous win in Australia. In his later 16 Tests, he scored just 606 runs at a poor average of 22.44, with just four half-centuries in 27 innings. But Rahane had a great IPL 2023 with CSK, scoring 326 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.60 and a massive strike rate of 172.48. He also scored two explosive half-centuries. Another IPL season like this could help Rahane stick around slightly longer than Pujara, who last played an IPL match back in 2014.

Pujara has an incredible first-class record. In 258 matches, he has scored 19,812 runs at an average of 52.00, with 61 centuries and 77 half-centuries in 426 innings. His best score is 352. (ANI)