Ricky Ponting on Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj Incident: No Malice Involved

Adelaide [Australia]: Former cricketer Ricky Ponting shared his thoughts on the verbal spat between Australia batter Travis Head and India pacer Mohammed Siraj during the Adelaide Test and said that he doesn't think there was any malice between the two players. Ponting was speaking on the episode of ICC Review.

Mohammed Siraj has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

Travis Head was also penalized for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

On the most recent episode of The ICC Review, Ponting said that it was accidental the way that whole thing played out.

"Looking back at it now, I think it was accidental the way that whole thing played out. I don't think there was any malice meant at the start. Then the way it started and almost like the misinterpretation of what had actually gone on, I think led to how it ended," Ponting was quoted by ICC as saying.

He added that India skipper Rohit Sharma would expect such reactions from his side's pacers.

"I know Travis has gone and said that he said 'well bowled' at the start. Siraj obviously wasn't happy about being hit over the deep backward square for six the ball before. Rohit (Sharma) I'm sure would expect these fast bowlers to react like that. When they're under the pressure and they're getting hit and then they've just got a wicket you'd expect that they'd be up and about," he added.

Both Siraj and Head received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offences within the last 24 months. They admitted to their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.

The incident occurred when Travis Head was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj after scoring a fiery 140. Siraj, upon claiming the wicket, gestured towards the dressing room, sparking a brief verbal exchange. However, the pair reconciled on the field when Siraj came out to bat during India's second innings.

Australia rebounded emphatically from their massive 295-run defeat in Perth, securing a dominant 10-wicket victory in the day-night Test. Head's scintillating 140 off 141 balls was the standout performance and proved to be the decisive factor, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Australia's pacers showcased their prowess in favorable conditions, with Mitchell Starc (6/48 and 2/60), Pat Cummins (2/41 and 5/57), and the returning Scott Boland (2/54 and 3/51) delivering masterful performances. The victory temporarily lifted Australia to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, though they were soon overtaken by South Africa following their win over Sri Lanka. India, meanwhile, slipped to third place. (ANI)