Prasad’s 35-Run Knock Secures DC’s Thrilling Win Against MI in WPL

Vadodara: Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off a dramatic two-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an electrifying Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter at Vadodara on Saturday. The match kept fans on the edge of their seats, with momentum swinging between the two teams until the very last ball.

Cricket legend Mithali Raj, speaking exclusively on JioHotstar, expressed her excitement about the high-intensity game.

"What can I say? The kind of match we witnessed today was remarkable. Last evening's game was high-scoring, with a chase of 201 and big hits. But today, it was all about intensity. The momentum kept shifting between the teams so frequently that until the last ball, no one could predict the winner," Mithali Raj was quoted in a release from JioHotstar as saying.

DC's victory was spearheaded by Shafali Verma's explosive start, but the standout performance came from Niki Prasad, who played a pivotal role in guiding her team to victory. Making her WPL debut, Prasad's crucial 35-run knock provided much-needed stability amid falling wickets. Mithali Raj lauded the young cricketer's composure under pressure.

"Delhi Capitals' victory was largely driven by Shafali Verma's strong start, but Niki Prasad's crucial 35-run innings was equally significant. When wickets were falling around her, she remained at the crease, providing stability. It was her first game, and coming fresh from the ICC Women's U-19 World Cup as a winning captain, she stepped into a high-pressure match and handled it with remarkable poise. There must have been nerves, but she fought through them brilliantly," Raj noted.

Prasad found support from Alice Capsey and Sarah Bryce, ensuring DC remained in the chase. With just two runs needed off the final two balls, the young batter attempted a big shot, which, as Raj pointed out, will come with experience.

"Though we didn't see much of it, her innings today was mature beyond her years. She had solid support from Alice Capsey and Sarah Bryce. In the end, as the game came down to two runs off two balls, she went for a big shot, which will come with experience. But what she has done today for Delhi Capitals is massive," she said.

DC's thrilling victory further cements their position as strong contenders in the ongoing WPL season, while MI will look to bounce back in their upcoming matches. With performances like these, the league continues to deliver nail-biting contests, keeping fans engaged throughout. (ANI)