Paine backs Australia to retain WTC title, says 'They've better batting line-up'

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine believes a superior batting and overall depth will lead the Pat Cummins-led side to victory over South Africa in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to happen in Lord’s from June 11-15.

Australia had won the 2023 WTC final after beating India at The Oval, thanks to dominant centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head. The Cummins-led side will be primed to defend their title when they take on first-time finalists South Africa at the iconic Lord’s.

“I think both have a great pace attack, they’re extremely strong. There will be some good air speed and air ball on display particularly with the Dukes ball. The winning team will be the batting side that can handle the opposition's pace attack and with that, I think Australia has more depth and a better batting line up and I think they will get it done,” said Paine on SEN Radio.

In the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, Australia won four of their six series and finished second in the table behind top-ranked South Africa. Paine said he is also certain Sam Konstas will be on the sidelines as he expects Cummins & Co. to field Marnus Labuschagne as the opener alongside Usman Khawaja.

“For me, Marnus will open, I think Sammy Konstas will probably miss out given that it’s a one-off Test, a Grand Final if you like. I think if it was a series we were heading into Konstas would be given the role and the time but Marnus will open next week.”

“Cam Green will come into the side, he’s been in great form for Gloucestershire, he’s scored three hundreds in his last four hits so I think he will come in and bat at number three which will leave Steve Smith at four, Head at five, Beau Webster six, Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood will come back in now that he is fit.”

“So the big three from NSW, Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood to team up with Nathan Lyon. That’s how I think we will line up and I think the Aussies have the edge to win back-to-back World Test Championships which would be an amazing achievement for this team," concluded Paine.

--IANS

nr/ab