Most runs in Test Cricket

Test cricket produces various challenges for batters. That is why consistency is very rare in the longest format of the game. The playing conditions, pitches, and quality of bowling make it tough, but the history suggests that some of the legendary batters found a way to get success in all conditions.

This article will also include the batters that have scored and dominated all over the world. Here we will jump into the list of top run-scorers in Tests. There have been many batters who had success in their careers, but performing consistently over the years is a different breed. So, let's take a look at the top five run-getters in the history of Test cricket.

Highest Run-scorers in Test Cricket (Top 5)

5. Rahul Dravid (India)

The former Indian captain Rahul Dravid had an old-school technique, and his defense was his main weapon. Batting for hours without any pressure was one of the key batting components. Dravid was one of the most successful cricketers of all time, finishing with 24000+ international runs. In tests, he played the second-most games for India (164 matches), scoring 13288 runs at an excellent average of 52.31. Dravid also had 36 centuries with 63 fifties.

4. Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Jacques Kallis was one of the rarest cricketers that the game has ever witnessed. He is the only player in history to have over 11000 runs in two formats with more than 250 wickets as well. In tests, he was even dangerous. Kallis finished with 13289 runs at an incredible average of 55.37, along with 292 wickets. He had raised his bat for a test century (45), the second-most time in history.

3. Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Ricky Ponting had a legendary international career. His stature as the most successful captain ever is highly rated. But as a batter, he was equally impactful. He was always at the face of the opposition and winning countless matches. Ponting finished with 13000+ runs in ODIs and Tests, which is incredible. In Tests, he played the third-most games ever (168) and had 13378 runs, at 51.85. A total of 41 centuries came from his bat in the longest format.

2. Joe Root (England)

Joe Root's Test career is revolutionary. The last 5-6 years have seen an incredible growth in him as a test batter, and he is breaking record after record. It won't be a surprise if he goes on to become the leading test scorer until his retirement. Not many know that Root has the second-best average of all time for batters with 10000 or more runs in international cricket. In tests, he has crossed Ponting and is still going strong with 38 centuries and 66 half-centuries.

1. Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Great, Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the tree. With 34357 international runs, Sachin holds many world records in this sport. One of them was the record of most runs in tests. His career spanned 24 years, which is itself an unbelievable thing as a cricketer. Tendulkar hung up his boots in 2013 and until then played 200 tests and scored 15921 runs in 329 innings. Sachin had 51 tons and 68 half-centuries.