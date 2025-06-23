KL Rahul is a link between retired seniors and youngsters in the team, says Irfan Pathan

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped high praise on opener KL Rahul and said he is the link between recently-retired players and the youngsters in the team. Pathan's remarks came shortly after the right-handed batter completed his half-century during India's second innings on Monday. Rahul missed the opportunity to hit the half-century in the first essay and departed for 42.

However, the opener looked in great touch and rhythm in the second innings and went on to hit his 18th Test fifty off 87 balls on Day Four at Headingley. With the retirements of senior duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rahul is one of the most senior batters in the current Indian touring party with over 50 Test caps to his name.

Highlighting Rahul's experience and maturity, Pathan feels that the 33-year-old is a key member of the Indian Test team and will excel in his new role.

"K.L. Rahul is the link between seniors who have retired and youngsters who are in the team. He is the main man now in Test cricket who will excel in this responsibility. Brilliant batting so far. Need to make it big," Pathan wrote on X.

Coming to the match, captain Shubman Gill struck a career-best score of 147 while Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Rishabh Pant (134) also struck centuries to take India's first-innings total to 471.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah bagged a five-wicket haul to reduce England to 465 in their first innings.

On Day 4, India lost Gill (8) early in the first session as Brydon Carse delivered the first breakthrough of the day for England. The Indian captain just added two runs to his overnight score. Currently, Rahul and Rishabh Pant have the task of taking India's lead further to pose a threat to the hosts.

Rahul has helped India to a good position with 153/3, with Rahul batting on 72.

