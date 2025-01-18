Jasprit Bumrah likely to be selected for ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: There are chances that right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah can make it to the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah's selection will solely depend on his game fitness.

Earlier in the last innings of the fifth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia at Sydney, the speedster didn't bowl a single ball as he went for scans and was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test.

Following the advice from the medical experts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided the Indian spearhead should rest for at least five weeks (the Sydney Test finished on January 5) after which he will undergo another scan, the report added.

If everything goes according to the plans then Bumrah's fitness will tested during the third and final ODI against England on February 12. The last date to announce the final squad for the mega event (Champions Trophy) is February 11.

In a challenging tour for the Indian team, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior for India consistently delivering match-defining performances. His exceptional contributions not only earned him the Player of the Series award but also cemented his reputation as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket.

Bumrah showed his mettle in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in which he got 32 wickets in five matches at a stunning average of 13.06, with three five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/76.

He achieved a significant milestone during the series by taking his 200th Test wicket, becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach this landmark in terms of balls bowled. Remarkably, he also became the first bowler in history to claim 200 Test wickets at an average below 20.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and team India skipper Rohit Sharma will hold a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to announce the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy as well as for the three-match ODI series against England.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai. The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa. (ANI)