Jasprit Bumrah Creates History: Becomes Fastest Indian to 200 Test Wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Melbourne: Talisman pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday achieved a historic milestone on Day Four of the Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Bumrah completed 200 wickets in Test cricket, achieving the feat in his 44th long-format match. The the 31-year-old also became the fastest Indian to pick up 200 Test wickets, he achieved it after bowling 8484 balls.

Overall, the 31-year-old became the fourth fastest bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets, after Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.

Younis stands at the top of the chart after he picked up 200 Test wickets from just 7725 balls. Steyn took 7848 deliveries to achieve the milestone. While Rabada stands in third place after he took 8153 balls to bag 200 Test wickets.

The Indian pacer achieved the milestone on Day 04 at the Melbourne Test, when he removed Australia batter Travis Head for just one run.

Currently, Bumrah picked up 29 wickets in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and is the highest wicket-taker of the series.

Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa at Cape Town. After taking part in his maiden Test game, Bumrah played 44 long-format matches and picked 202 wickets at an economy rate of 2.75. He also has an average of 19.38. In Test cricket, the India pacer has 12 fifers and 6 four-wicket hauls.

The 31-year-old has played 11 matches against Australia in Test cricket and bagged 61 wickets at an economy rate of 2.55 and an average of 17.09.

With the help of Bumrah's fiery spell in the second session on Day 04 at the Melbourne India gained momentum over Australia.

At Tea, Australia stood at 135/6, with Marnus Labuschagne (65*) and Pat Cummins (21*) unbeaten on the crease. Currently, the hosts lead by 240 runs. (ANI)