IND vs AUS: No Jaiswal or Axar; Strongest Playing XI of India for Australia ODIs

IND vs AUS: The high-profile tour of Australia is all set to begin on October 19. India will play three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia. The much-awaited ODI series will see the first game played at Perth Stadium. It is the series that every Indian fan is waiting for because two icons will be back in action. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in action once again.

They last played for India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and now, as they have retired from Tests and T20Is, the 50-over cricket is the only format they are active in. Already the tickets have been sold out for all three ODIs.

This will also be the beginning of a new era as Shubman Gill is all set to take charge, replacing Rohit as the ODI captain. There are a few new faces added to the squad, making it an exciting series to watch. Here we are going to discuss the strongest XI for India in the ODI series.

IND vs AUS: Strongest XI for India for Australia ODIs

1. Openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill ©

Former captain Rohit Sharma is still India's best white-ball opener going around. He has incredible ODI numbers against Australia with over 1300 runs. He is not the captain anymore, but he will be the first-choice opener in the team. It will also be a test for him as being captain; he has been aggressive with the bat. Will he stick with the same approach?

Captain Shubman Gill will be the second opener for India. These two complement each other well and have been a successful pair for India in ODIs. That means Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is also part of the squad, might not get his chance.

2. Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul

Virat will be back for India. He is probably the best no. 3 in this format, and his numbers and records are proof of it. He has always been in good form in this format, and his experience and success in and against Australia will be crucial for this Indian side. New vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will be batting at no. 4 for India.

He has been picked to assist Gill as vice-captain and finally has received the result of his form and the hard work he has put in. Iyer has been in sublime form and will add to India's batting. KL Rahul is the preferred pick as wicket-keeper in ODIs for India. Being an opener, it is never easy to bat in the middle, but Rahul has cracked that code as well. He has been solid in the middle and has played some match-winning knocks.

3. All-rounders - Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar

India have played a few all-rounders in the squad, but Hardik Pandya is not available as he is recovering at the NCA. Hence, because it is Australia and the pitches will suit fast bowling, Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to go. The management has shown faith in him, and he will be the pace-bowling all-rounder.

Nitish will also bat at no. 6 in the lineup. Now there will be a toss-up between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. As seen in recent times, Sundar has been given preference over Axar in the other two formats other than T20Is. Hence, we might see Sundar coming into the game. So, Nitish and Sundar will be two all-rounders who also have experience playing in Australia and have done well here.

4. Bowlers - Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana

Kuldeep is with the team, and he will be the preferred spinner in the side. He has become a premium wicket-taking option and will also be a threat for the batters. Australia have a slightly inexperienced batting unit, and Kuldeep can be very dangerous to face. Now about the fast-bowling unit. With no Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, it will be Mohammed Siraj who will lead the pace attack.

He has been in incredible form and bowling well in tests. He will like bowling on Australian pitches with the new ball. Arshdeep Singh is also in the team and will be a strong bowler at the start and in the final overs. Then, India might give a chance to Harshit Rana, who has now become an all-format bowler. Though he is not a bad bowler and can get bounce and bowls with good pace. He is also a handy batter down the order.

IND vs AUS: India’s Strongest ODI XI vs Australia

Shubman Gill ©, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vc), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj