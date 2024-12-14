Gus Atkinson Breaks Records in Test Cricket Against New Zealand, Surpasses Bumrah and Ambrose

Hamilton [New Zealand]: England seamer Gus Atkinson entered an exclusive club after he continued to maintain his impeccable record during the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

On the opening day of the third Test between England and New Zealand, Atkinson dealt a crucial blow to the hosts by breaking the 105-run opening stand.

He drew the first blood by forcing an outside edge off Will Young. Harry Brook, stationed at the second slip, dove forward to take a sharp catch.

Later in the day, Atkinson removed Daryl Mitchell after skipper Ben Stokes timed his dive to perfection to complete a catch. The 26-year-old wasn't done with his craftwork.

When New Zealand tried to force a comeback through a partnership between Mitchell Santner and Time Southee, Atkinson once again came in to derail the Kiwis.

Southee, who is playing his farewell Test match, came to play a short yet impactful cameo. Southee's fun lasted for 10 deliveries, during which he tonked three sixes before he holed it to Brydon Carse.

Following the dismissal, Atkinson has now chalked up 51 Test scalps to his name in 2024, his debut calendar year, the second-highest by any player in the history of the format.

Australia's Terry Alderman sits at the top after he claimed 54 Test wickets in his debut year in 1981. Atkinson breezed past pace sensations Curtly Ambrose (49 Test wickets, 1988) and Jasprit Bumrah (48 Test wickets, 2018) in the feat.

Before Atkinson, the last English bowler to bag 50 Test wickets in a calendar year was the iconic James Anderson, 55 scalps in 2017.

On the opening day, England were placed in the backseat after skipper Tom Latham (63) and Young's (42) commanding opening partnership.

Once the partnership broke, England exerted pressure on New Zealand by exposing them to their consistent line and length. From a controlling position, which saw the Kiwis put up 142/2, New Zealand slipped to 231/7.

The day ended with Mitchell Santner providing an invaluable 50*, with William ORourke unbeaten at the other end. (ANI)