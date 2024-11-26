Goodbyes are never easy Rishabh Pant pens emotional farewell note for Delhi Capitals

New Delhi: After joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction, Rishabh Pant penned an emotional farewell note for his former team Delhi Capitals.

Pant became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), being bought by the Lucknow-based franchise for a massive Rs 27 crores during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

In 111 matches for DC, Pant scored 3,284 runs at an average of 148.93, with a century and 17 fifties to his name. His best score is 128*. He is the franchise's leading run-getter. Under his captaincy, DC reached playoffs in 2021, but could not progress beyond league stages in 2022 and 2024.

Pant took to his official social media handle to post "goodbyes are never easy."

"Goodbyes are never easy. The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I've grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and grew together over the last nine years," Pant wrote.

He added that the fans have made his journey with Delhi Capitals all worthwhile.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, The fans.. You've embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phased of my life," he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter added that he will look forward to entertaining the fans whenever he takes the field.

"As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I'll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he further added.

The India wicketkeeper-batter beat compatriot Shreyas Iyer, who had just become the most expensive player in the league's history, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crores a few minutes back. He had beaten Australia's Mitchell Starc, who marked his return to IPL after years with a record-breaking bid of Rs 24.75 crores.

Initially, there was a bidding war between LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with the latter giving up. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) entered the bidding war, trying to bolster their explosive batting attack and Delhi Capitals (DC) tried to use the 'Right To Match' card, but they could not match the value LSG put for Pant, breaking the bank for him and going beyond Iyer's value. (ANI)