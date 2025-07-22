Five World Records Shubman Gill will aim to break ahead of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Shubman Gill is on the verge of breaking some all-time records in Tests ahead of the ENG vs IND 4th game.

The fourth test brings another chance for Shubman Gill and his men to achieve a test win in England. Old Trafford will host the fourth game, and India have never won a test at this venue. Hence, it's a great opportunity for the Indian captain to achieve history, like he did at Edgbaston.

India are coming off a heartbreaking defeat in the third game at Lord's. India's chances will depend on how Gill performs with the bat because he didn't have a great third match. The Indian captain scored 16 and 6 in the two innings. But his form will hold a lot of importance for India.

Not just for his captaincy and the team's cause but for his individual achievements as well. Shubman Gill has a massive chance of recording his name in the record books. He is approaching five world records ahead of the ENG vs IND 4th test.

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Shubman Gill is on cusp of making history with the bat

1. Most Runs in England Test Series for IND

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a dream beginning to his Test career, including a record-breaking performance against England at home. He scored 712 runs in five tests, including 2 double hundreds. The Indian captain has made 607 runs at 101.17 in six innings. Gill is just 106 runs behind, and he will create a new record for most runs for an Indian batter in a test series against England.

2. Most Runs as Captain in Test Series

The GOAT of Tests, Don Bradman, achieved the unthinkable during the 1936-37 Ashes and recorded 810 runs, captaining Australia. It has been almost 90 years since then, and this record is still intact now. Gill has a chance to surpass this record with two good games. Gill has 607 runs and needs 204 more runs in the upcoming two games to surpass Bradman and register this world record to his name.

3. Most 100s in Test Series

West Indies' Clive Walcott has the sixth-highest runs by a batter in a test series. In 1955, he finished with 827 runs in five matches against Australia. He alone hit five centuries in that series, which is a record. Gill has already scored three centuries and has four innings more to achieve this record. If he can score two or three hundreds, it will be another world record in test cricket.

4. Most Runs in Test Series

Not many in the world of cricket can match or achieve what Don Bradman did in his career. He has some unbreakable records, and one of them is for most runs in a single test series. He scored a total of 974 runs during the 1930 Ashes against England. For almost a century, this record has been kept in the record books. But Shubman Gill has a chance of doing something unimaginable. He needs 368 runs to surpass Bradman and achieve this all-time record.

5. Fastest Captain to 1000 Test runs

Don Bradman is back with another unbreakable record. He is the fastest Test captain to score 1000 runs in history. He did it in just 11 innings. Gill has four complete innings and needs 393 more runs to achieve this rare feat. Though it looks difficult, if Shubman Gill has one more good game like the second one, he can surely do that.