ENG vs IND: List of Records broken by Shubman Gill on Day 2 of second test at Edgbaston

ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill slammed his maiden test double century against England at Edgbaston.

Shubman Gill led India to a dominant position at the stumps on Day 2 of the second test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It was a perfect day that India could hope for, and the captain led the way forward with a historic performance.

Then the bowlers did their work to put the hosts under pressure. However, England had a little partnership in the end hour between Harry Brook and Joe Root, which gave some confidence to the team. But the first innings saw Captain Gill having a great time with the bat.

From starting the day at an unbeaten 114, Gill went on to stretch two big partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. He then went on to score his maiden double hundred to take India across the 550-run mark. Gill ended up scoring 269 runs in his innings. He broke multiple records during his innings, which we will talk about here below.

ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill scripts history; here are the records he broke during his double hundred

First IND Captain with a Test double on England soil

Shubman Gill had a historic day. Individually, he made a massive impact and played one of the most epic innings by an Indian captain. He surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin's 35-year-old record of 179 runs in 1990 against England in Manchester. Now Gill became the first double centurion as Indian captain on English soil.

First Asian Captain with a double century in SENA

Gill has started his test captaincy in the best possible way. He started with a hundred in his first test innings as captain in Leeds last week. Now, he has taken it to another level with a double ton. Now, his historic double century is the only occasion when an Asian captain has registered 200 or more in SENA nations. In the history of Test cricket, no captain from the subcontinent had a double century in England, South Africa, Australia, or New Zealand.

Highest Score by an Indian Captain

Virat Kohli had seven double centuries as a captain in his career, with a highest of 254 not out. But now, Shubman Gill holds this season. His score has taken the top score for the highest test score by an Indian captain ever. His 269 runs have helped him to go past his idol, Virat. This is also the highest score for an Indian player in England or outside Asia. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar's 241 at Sydney Cricket Ground was the highest score outside the subcontinent by an Indian.

3rd Highest Score outside India

Gill was certainly looking to get to a triple century but was unfortunate to miss it. Gill's 269 is the third-highest test score for India in away matches. Virender Sehwag (309 vs PAK in Multan) and Rahul Dravid (270 vs PAK in Rawalpindi) are ahead of him. Overall, Gill's 269 is the seventh-highest individual score for India in Test cricket.

200s in Tests & ODIs

Gill has made history as he is now among the elite batters with a double century in Tests and ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle are the other four batters with this record. After Indian legends Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid, Gill has now recorded only the third test double for India in England.

Highest Test Score at No. 4

Virat's highest score of an unbeaten 254 against South Africa remained as the top test individual score at no.4. Now Gill has broken that record, and his 269 against England is now the highest individual test score at no. 4. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is now the seventh captain ever to score centuries in the first two test matches. His run is also the highest individual score by an Indian when asked to bat first after losing the toss in a Test match.