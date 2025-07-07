ENG vs IND: List of All-time Records broken in India’s epic win at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill and his men stepped into the second test with an unwanted streak at Edgbaston on the back of a defeat in the first test. But the young Indian team have shown great application and used the conditions better than England to record a historic win in the second test.

Team India dominated the entire test and didn't let England come near to them. With Shubman Gill's inhuman batting performance and dream bowling display from Akashdeep and Mohammed Siraj. India had a number of special performances in the game.

That landed a historic win for India at Edgbaston. That has also helped India to level the series 1-1. As per reports, Jasprit Bumrah might be back for the third ENG vs IND test, starting on Thursday at Lord's. But before that, we will talk about some amazing records and milestones made or broken during the second ENG vs IND test.

List of Milestones achieve in the second ENG vs IND Test at Edgbaston

Youngest Indian captain to win an away Test

Shubman Gill had an incredible game. From batting to captaincy, his decision-making was almost perfect. He will probably remember this game for the rest of his career. It was his only second test as captain, and he won it to shut down his critics that doubted him as a test captain. However, he went on to take India to an epic win. With this, he also became the youngest Indian to lead India to an away win at the age of 25 years and 301 days. Previously, Sunil Gavaskar (26 years and 202 days) held this record with a win in Auckland in 1976.

First-ever win for India in Edgbaston

India had a horrible record at this venue in Birmingham before this test. India played nine tests at this venue and had no win. They faced defeat in 8 of those, and one was drawn. With the recent win, they have now opened their account at this iconic English venue and recorded their first win here. They are also the only Asian team to win an Edgbaston Test.

Biggest win margin in an away Test

India not just won the game; they dismantled England in all departments. Setting a mammoth total of 607 runs was almost impossible. Then the Indian bowling leg by Akashdeep broke all of England's chances. England only managed 271 runs, handing India a massive win by 336 runs. With this, Shubman Gill has now registered the biggest win margin for the Indian team in an away test, surpassing the 318-run win against West Indies in 2019.

Best Bowling Figure in England for Indian Pacer

Akashdeep had a tough time in Australia, but the Indian team had faith in him, which is why he was picked for the England tour. He missed the first test and was given a chance in the second ENG vs IND test when Jasprit Bumrah was rested. And he made the most of the opportunity. He took 4/88 and 6/99 in two innings and finished with 10/187 in the game, which is now the best ever bowling figure by an Indian bowler on English soil. Earlier, former quick Chetan Sharma recorded 10/188 in 1986 at the same venue.

History by Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill had a dream game, and everything he touched turned to gold. He made a number of records in this game as a batter. His 269 runs have been recorded as the best individual score in SENA countries by an Asian captain. He also scored the highest score by an Indian in England. He became the only batter with a score of 200 and 150+ in the same game. He scored 430 runs in the game, which is the second-most ever by a batsman in a single game.

Fastest Indian to 2000 Test runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal also had a pretty good performance. He scored 87 off 107 and a 22-ball 28 in two innings. With this he also completed 2000 test runs in his career. He reached this feat in his 40th innings, equaling Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. Jaiswal is now the joint-fastest to 2000 test runs for India.