Boxing Day Test 2024: Indian Bowlers' Relentless Net Practice for BGT Showdown in Melbourne

Melbourne: Ahead of the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Indian bowlers showed relentless effort at the net practice in Melbourne on Saturday.

The series is evenly poised at 1-1 before the Boxing Day Test, set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Sean Abbott is likely to feature in Australia's playing eleven after Josh Hazlewood's injury which forced him out of BGT squad.

Taking to their official X handle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip of the Indian bowlers sweating out at the practice session in Melbourne. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar were all their best before the crucial Test match of the series.

"There is no substitute for hard work. The relentless effort behind the scenes translates into success on the field. The Indian bowlers are ticking every box as we get ready for the Boxing Day Test," BCCI wrote while sharing the video.



Earlier in the day, while speaking to the reporters, Jadeja said that the top order of the Indian batting lineup needs to make runs.

"The top order needs to make runs. If the top order doesn't make runs, then definitely there is pressure on the middle and the lower-order batters. The responsibility also increases. As a team, we need the top order to perform. As a batting unit, if everybody contributes, then the team will do well. We want the entire team to perform," Jadeja told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia has made a couple of changes to its squad, addressing Hazlewood's absence and the top-order issues. Sam Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney in the squad for the fourth Test.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (VC), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. (ANI)