Australia Cricket Stunned by Marcus Stoinis' Shock ODI Retirement Amid Injury Crisis

Melbourne: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from ODI cricket with immediate effect, reported the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

Stoinis will retire from ODIs with immediate effect so the 35-year-old can concentrate on T20I cricket, meaning Australia will be without his services for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The Aussies are already suffering an injury crisis for the tournament in Pakistan and UAE that commences on February 19, with all-rounder Mitch Marsh already ruled out of the eight-team tournament and key pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood also in serious doubt.

It means Australia may be on the lookout for up to four new players for their 15-member Champions Trophy squad, with the likes of Spencer Johnson, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sean Abbott all likely to be in the mix as replacement.

Australia great Ricky Ponting recently said uncapped all-rounder Mitchell Owen should be considered for the Champions Trophy and the 22-year-old has many similar qualities that Stoinis possesses.

Stoinis finishes his international ODI career having represented Australia on a total of 71 occasions in 50-over cricket and having appeared at two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups in 2019 and 2023, with his most recent contest coming against Pakistan in Perth in November last year. He scored 1,456 runs in 64 innings at an average of 26.69, with a century and six fifties and best score of 146. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 43.12, with best figures of 3/16.

Stoinis suggested the decision to retire from ODI cricket was made so he could focus on prolonging his T20I career, but said he would still be keeping a close eye on proceedings at the Champions Trophy.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for every moment I have had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I will always cherish," Stoinis said as quoted by ICC.

"This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I have got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I have hugely appreciated his support."

"I will be cheering the boys on in Pakistan," he concluded.

Australia coach McDonald paid tribute to Stoinis and said the all-rounder had made a great impact throughout his ODI career.

"Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade," McDonald said.

"Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person."

"He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements," he concluded.

Australia preliminary squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa (squad yet to be finalised). (ANI)