AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for 1st T20I, South Africa tour of Australia 2025

AUS vs SA: Australia and South Africa will start the T20 World Cup 2026 preparation with a three-match T20I series.

Two powerhouses of world cricket are set to come up against each other in six limited-over matches. Australia and South Africa will play three T20Is and as many ODIs on this tour. It will begin as these two teams will step on the field at Marrara Cricket Stadium in Darwin in the first T20I. It has a scheduled start of 2:45 PM IST on August 10 (Sunday).

Australia are coming off a successful tour of the West Indies, where they recorded 8 consecutive wins. They will be strengthened with the return of explosive opener and no. 2 ranked T20I batter Travis Head. His inclusion will make their batting look even more dangerous. South Africa lost the recently concluded Tri-Series in Zimbabwe.

But their senior pros are back, including Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kagiso Rabada. This series has the potential to spice up things because of the stars taking part in it. A win in the first game will give an upper hand in the series, and both teams will look to have it.

AUS vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I

· Venue: Marrara Cricket Stadium, Darwin

· Time: 2:45 PM IST

· Date: August 10, 2025 (Sunday)

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head: AUS (17) – SA (8)

The game on Sunday will be the 26th time that these two teams will face each other in the T20 internationals. Australia have been the dominating side with 17 wins, while South Africa have managed to cross the line 8 times.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report

Marrara Cricket Stadium is known for offering a balanced surface, which assists the pacers. The ball gets a good bounce when it is new, and there is not much assistance for slow bowlers. The average score is around 165-170, and teams prefer to chase at this venue in T20s.

AUS vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

AUS vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Darwin will be bright and clear. The temperature will rise above 30°C with the humidity expected to be around 50 percent during the scheduled time with the moderate wind speed of 14 km/h.

AUS vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk). Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen. Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (captain), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen. Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger

AUS vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton (Vice Captain ), Josh Inglis

· Batters: Travis Head (Captain), Aiden Markram, Cameron Green, Tristan Stubbs

· All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Short

· Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Adam Zampa

Dream11 Prediction: Two strong teams will be competing in this game. Australia are favorites because they are playing in their own conditions, and they are used to playing in here. Even their batting unit has experienced players who have done it quite regularly at the international level. South Africa don’t have that luxury.

Apart from captain Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, the other batters are fairly new to the international setup. That might be one thing to look at. The bowling units of both sides are formidable, but more often than not, it is all about chasing or setting a total in T20 internationals.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!