Asia Cup 2025: India's Schedule, Squad, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming, and Other Details

Asia Cup began in 1984, and it is the major tournament in the subcontinent region. It has successfully hosted 16 editions (14 ODIs + 2 T20Is) so far. The 17th season is all set to get underway on September 9 with 8 teams, including India, who have 8 titles to their name.

They won the previous edition in 2023, which was played in ODI format. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the last edition played in T20I format in 2022. India will be opening their account when they face the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will feature two groups, consisting of four teams each.

The upcoming competition will follow a round-robin format with a Super Six round. India have announced the 15-member team that will feature in the upcoming tournament. Here we will talk about India's schedule, squad, team, and other things in brief.

Group A: India, UAE, Pakistan, and Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025: India's Preview

The Men in Blue will be the top favorite team to lift the title in the Asia Cup 2025. They won the T20 World Cup 2024 and are the No. 1 ranked T20I side. Under Suryakumar Yadav, India have dominated other teams in the recent year or so.

India have announced a great squad, which has almost all the bases covered. The batting unit looks great with so many power hitters. The bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, is one of the best in the competition. Then, India have some great spinners, which make it an all-round side.

Asia Cup 2025: India's Squad

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the 17th edition. Shubman Gill has been picked as the vice-captain. Meanwhile, India have Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Rinku Singh as other batting options. In the spin department, India have Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav as specialist spinners.

Bumrah, along with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, are the fast-bowling options. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are pace bowling all-rounders, while Axar Patel is the spin all-rounder. India may opt to go with spin-heavy bowling attack because of the spin-friendly pitches in the UAE. You can check the complete squad for India below.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Asia Cup 2025: India's Schedule

The Men in Blue will feature in Group A and will face all three opponents once in their group. It will begin with a game on September 10 against UAE in Dubai. The much-awaited game between India and Pakistan will be played on September 14 in Dubai. Then, India will travel to Abu Dhabi to play their third and final group match against Oman. If India can qualify for the Super Six, they will play three more games. All these matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

· India vs UAE at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 10th September at 7:30 PM IST

· India vs Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 14th September at 7:30 PM IST

· India vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on 19th September at 7:30 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Broadcasting and Live Streaming (Country-wise)

Indian fans need to tune into Sony Sports Networks to enjoy the live action in the Asia Cup 2025. Fans can also watch all these matches digitally on the Sony LIV app or website by paying a nominal subscription. Here you can see the country-wise broadcasting options.

· India: Sony Sports (TV) and Sony LIV (app & website) (Digital)

· Pakistan: Ten Sports (TV), Tamasha (app & website), and Tapmad (live stream)

· Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye) and Peo TV (app & website)

· Australia: Yupp TV

· Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Rabbithole, Toffee (app & websites)

· South Africa: SuperSport

· Afghanistan: Ariana TV

· New Zealand: Yupp TV

· UK: TNT Sport 1 (TV), TNT Sports app (Digital)