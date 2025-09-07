Asia Cup 2025: Best Predicted XI for India; Gill in, Tilak Out

Asia Cup 2025 is the 17th edition of Asia's premier cricket tournament.

Team India are all set to get into the action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The 17th edition is scheduled to be held in the UAE between September 9 and 28, and Suryakumar Yadav and his men are the current champions.

Shubman Gill will be back in T20Is with the added responsibility of vice-captain. India will play UAE in their opening game of the season. This match will take place at Dubai International Stadium on September 10. India have a strong unit, and they have been doing pretty well in recent times.

India are the no. 1 ranked T20I side and current T20 World Cup champion. So, they will be firm favorites to win the Asia Cup 2025. But it can be possible with good performances and with a good team combination. With Gill in the mix, there is a question on who plays at which position. So let's dive into the best predicted XI for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Predicted XI for Team India for the Asia Cup 2025

1. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma (Openers)

The opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma has been very successful for India at the top. Both batters complement each other, and the strike rate is very high. The left-hand and right-hand combination also makes it difficult for the bowlers. India have won ten out of 12 games whenever these two have opened, and they score nearly 10 runs per over.

2. Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav & Rinku Singh (Middle Order)

Shubman Gill is likely to bat at no. 3, which will leave Tilak Varma, who is the No. 2 ranked T20I batter, out of the equation. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has shifted to no. 4 and has been successful. Gill will be a perfect anchor for the slow pitches. Then, Rinku Singh is likely to bat no. 5. He can be used as a floater.

3. Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya & Axar Patel (All-rounders)

Shivam Dube is likely to bat at no. 6. He is a seam-bowling all-rounder who can bowl a few important overs as well. Dube's hitting ability against spinners can be a game-changer on these pitches. Hardik Pandya will be no. 7, and we all know what he can do with the bat. He will also be the third seamer in the team. Apart from them, Axar Patel, because of his batting ability, can get an edge over Kuldeep Yadav. Him batting at no. 8 will give the team a massive depth. His bowling style is also perfect for these pitches in the UAE.

4. Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh (Bowlers)

Varun Chakravarthy is likely to be the first-choice spinner in the side. He has been exceptional since his return and has already bagged two fifers. He did well in the Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE as well. Jasprit Bumrah will be India's leading pacer. He might not play against lower-ranked sides, but without him, India might not play important games. Arshdeep Singh will be his new-ball partner. He is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is and has been in red-hot form.

India's Best Predicted XI for Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav ©, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah