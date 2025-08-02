5th Test: Jaiswal and Akash fifties pile misery on England, extend India’s lead to 166 runs

London: Yashasvi Jaiswal marched forward to be unbeaten on 85 while Akash Deep hit an entertaining 66 as India reached 189/3 in 44 overs and lead England by 166 runs at lunch on day three of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at The Oval on Saturday.

It was a session which well and truly belonged to India, with the majority of fireworks being produced by Akash, who was dropped on 21, and hit his maiden Test half-century, laced with 12 boundaries, before falling to Jamie Overton. By then, Akash had done way more than asked of his nightwatchman duties while sharing a decisive 107-run partnership with Jaiswal.

With Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill (11 not out) at the crease and pitch flattening out, India will be keen to build on their lead. The session began with Akash wasting no time in finding his groove – hoicking Jacob Bethell for four, before swiping Gus Atkinson for another boundary.

The duo took a boundary each off Josh Tongue, before Akash survived an lbw appeal off him and was fortunate to see Zak Crawley drop his catch at third slip. Jaiswal then welcomed Overton with an upper-cut over the slip cordon for four, before Akash put away Atkinson for three easy boundaries.

Akash then swiped Atkinson through the leg side for a boundary which brough up his maiden Test half-century. Even as he did a fist pump and pointed to the India crest on his jersey, the Indian team stood up to applaud his knock, with head coach Gautam Gambhir making a rare smile.

England’s frustration continued as Akash took two boundaries off Overton and then proceeded to hit Tongue for a boundary. But shortly before lunch, Akash’s fun time ended as he looked to send Overton's short ball away on the leg-side, but the leading edge was caught by a backward point diving in to take the catch. Gill came in to unfurl two picture-perfect steer and drive, before the lunch break arrived.

Brief scores: India 224 and 189/3 in 44 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 85 not out, Akash Deep 66; Jamie Overton 1-47, Josh Tongue 1-64) lead England 247 in 51.2 overs (Zak Crawley 64; Prasidh Krishna 4-62) by 166 runs.

