3 Indian Stars who might net get a chance in the Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 will give the top Asian teams like India and Pakistan time to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, set to be held in February and March next year. These are the perfect conditions to host such games, and it will give the Indian team time to get ready for the mega event.

India have announced a star-studded squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, and they are the current Asia Cup title holder (ODI). Suryakumar Yadav and his men have been brilliant in this format and have beaten all teams they have played against. The team has a settled combination and strategy to counter in this format.

However, there were a few surprises when the squad was announced and some names were missing. Meanwhile, some players got lucky to feature in the squad. India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a game on September 10 against UAE. India will play three group matches and four more if they make it to the final.

That means a maximum of seven matches. But with India having shown in the past that they don't make many changes and chops to their playing XI, there is a chance that some players might not get a chance to play. Here we will talk about three players who might not feature in the playing XI for India in the Asia Cup 2025.

Asia Cup 2025: Three Indian Stars who might not get a chance in Playing XI

1. Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma made his comeback in the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. He had a brilliant IPL 2025, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru break the jinx of not winning the trophy. The Amrawati-born wicket-keeper has played nine T20Is for India but has not impressed much.

But his changed approach in the IPL 2025 and his cameos down the order were noticed by the selectors. However, he might not be lucky enough to play a game. India already have a fixed batting order and has finishers in the team. Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh are almost confirmed, which will leave Jitesh missing out from the playing XI.

2. Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana's inclusion surprised many across the country. Some former cricketers also slammed the Indian selection committee for his selection. Harshit didn't have a great IPL 2025, where he took 15 wickets at a highest economy rate of 10.18.

He has also played only one T20I, which came against England earlier this year. He is not experienced enough, and his current form in the IPL 2025 and also in the ongoing DPL 2025 is not what one can expect. India had the option of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, but Harshit got the nod ahead. However, him making it into the playing XI still is doubtful. India have limited games, and Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are the first-choice pacers. Hardik gives the third-seamer option.

3. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is another player who can warm the bench throughout the Asia Cup 2024. He has missed a lot of games in the past year or so. Especially under Gautam Gambhir, he hasn't had many chances. Even the injuries have helped him much.

If we look at the current squad, it is very tough to put a player into the playing XI as a batter. The pitches are expected to be spin-friendly, which is why Axar Patel is likely to be picked ahead of him. Hardik is among the first-choice players, which might let Dube sit out.