Consistency in batting and bowling needs to be repeated at Lord's: Deep Dasgupta

London, July 9 (IANS) Deep Dasgupta, the former India wicketkeeper-batter, believes the impressive level of consistency in batting and bowling showcased by the Shubman Gill-led side has to be repeated ahead of the third Test against England at Lord’s, starting on Thursday.

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series now level at 1-1, all eyes will be on who between India and England will emerge victorious at the iconic venue in London. The momentum is firmly with India, who are coming on the back of a thumping 336-run win at Edgbaston.

“There are three things India must do to win the Lord’s Test. First and foremost — consistency. Yes, they have won the last match and levelled the series, but it is far from over. There are still three Tests to go. The level of consistency we saw in both, batting and bowling, during the second Test – that needs to be repeated,” said Dasgupta on JioHotstar.

With just a break of three days between the second and third Tests, Dasgupta also stressed on the importance of physical recovery for India’s fast bowlers and skipper Shubman Gill, who hit 269 and 161, respectively.

"The second thing is to rest properly, because there isn’t much time between the two Test matches. Recovery is very important — especially for the fast bowlers, and for captain Shubman Gill, who has played two very long innings," he said.

Dasgupta also pointed out the unique challenge for India’s relatively inexperienced squad - of adapting to the slope at Lord’s, which runs from the Pavilion End in the north to the Nursery End at the south, with a drop of 2.5 meters.

“The third thing that is very important at Lord’s is the slope. This is a slightly inexperienced side, and many players will be playing at Lord’s for the first time. For both, the batters and the bowlers, understanding and adjusting to the slope is going to be a big challenge. Let’s hope they find answers to all the challenges and questions," he added.

