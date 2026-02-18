Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal to retire from international cricket after T20 WC

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Canada's highest run-getter in T20Is and former captain Navneet Dhaliwal has announced that he will retire from international cricket after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Dhaliwal will play his last match in the national team's jersey against Afghanistan in their final group stage match of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Dhaliwal said that he had made the decision in his mind even before entering the World Cup.

"I took the decision before I came here. I've been playing for more than 12 years now, so it was planned, and this is going to be my last match," Dhaliwal was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Dhaliwal played his first match for Canada in 2015 and went on to become the highest run-scorer in T20Is for the team, as he scored 1305 runs in 48 matches. He also played 18 ODIs and scored 456 runs for the team.

He boasts a strong record as Canada's captain. Under his leadership, the team won 21 out of the 25 matches he captained. However, he lost the two ODIs as a skipper. Dhaliwal feels that captaining the side and scoring 61 off 44 in his first T20 World Cup match was his best memory.

"Yeah, the best memory was when we first qualified for the World Cup. After that, I scored in the opening game of the World Cup last time. Also, when I became captain, that was a proud moment for me. So yeah, those few moments," Dhaliwal said.

Dhaliwal wants to get into a coaching role and develop Canada's cricket from the grassroots level after his retirement.

"I'm thinking of coaching but not at the national level, my priority would be the youngsters. That's something that would give me happiness. It's hard to leave cricket right away and once cricket is in your blood, it's very hard to stop playing. So, my next goal is to help the youngsters to take the next step," he said.

Meanwhile, Canada had a poor stint in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The team lost all of their first three group stage matches, and now they will hope to end the campaign on a high note when they face Afghanistan.

--IANS

sds/bc