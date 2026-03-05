‘Belief and relief’: Cricket fraternity hails India’s thrilling T20 WC semi-final win over England

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) India’s dramatic victory over England in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday triggered a wave of praise from BCCI, former cricketers, with many highlighting the contributions of Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, and the team’s collective effort.

Read More

After posting a 254-run target, India restricted England to 246/7 to clinch a seven-run win and seal a spot in Sunday’s summit clash, where they’ll now face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following the nail-biting win, several former cricketers took to social media to congratulate the Men in Blue.

"What a game , well played England !! What a team effort Sanju Samson was brilliant and what performances by Hardik Pandya, ShivamDube, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel!! Just fantastic. We march on to Ahmedabad for finals," BCCI president Mithun Manhas said.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, "What a thrilling victory! India defeated England to reach the final of the ICC T20 World Cup. A magnificent innings by @IamSanjuSamson, excellent support from @IamShivamDube and @ishankishan51, @hardikpandya7 and outstanding effort in the field by @akshar2026 with crucial catches. Heartiest congratulations to Team India on this superb performance."

"What a perfect way to end the night! This is what big match temperament looks like — fearless cricket, strong mindset and superb teamwork from Team India. Big shoutout to Sanju Samson and Jacob Bethell for the way they competed tonight. That’s the spirit that makes big games even more special. Proud of the boys and the way they’re playing for the country… just one step away now," former cricketer Suresh Raina posted on X.

Former India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav wrote on X, “Into the FINAL! An outstanding display of talent, determination and team spirit by Team India. The entire nation is cheering for you..!”

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh praised the team’s bowling at the death and Samson’s knock. “How many runs are safe nowadays??? That was a Crazy #INDvsENGSemiFinal. Death over bowling of #TeamIndia made the difference. Congratulations for the huge win. Again @IamSanjuSamson proved that he means serious cricket. @IamShivamDube and @TilakV9 also made notable contributions. @Jaspritbumrah93 and other bowlers decimated them at the end. Keep up the momentum for the final.”

Ex-India batter Robin Uthappa highlighted multiple performances in the game. “And we have to remember #ShivamDube contribution with the bat and the final over… he’s been consistent through the tournament. Special mention today to someone who constantly flies under the radar… @akshar2026 !! His fielding was the difference today between winning and losing!! Top notch stuff!! @hardikpandya7 !! CLUTCH!! When the team needs it!! Finally!! @IamSanjuSamson you beauty!! This is ur true potential!! Watching you bat was like watching a monk creating a tornado!! 🌪️ rest up!! One more to go!!”

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan also lauded the team effort. “Brilliant team effort from @BCCI. Sanju Samson played a superb knock, Axar Patel was outstanding in the field, and that 18th over from Jasprit Bumrah changed the game. Great win! #INDvENG”

His brother Irfan Pathan singled out Bumrah’s influence. “In a 500 runs game, my Man of the match is Jasprit Bumrah. Economy of 8.25. HE WAS THE DIFFERENCE.”

VVS Laxman shared, "A performance defined by composure, belief and stepping up when it mattered the most. Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic victory in the semifinals. Wishing the team all the very best for the finals."

Former wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami emphasised the role of Axar Patel in the field. “Axar patel’s catching was the difference tonight !! Believe it or not. We have seen a lot of 6’s & 4’s tonight , 14 wickets have fallen. But those 2 catches by Axar Patel has changed the game for India. Hi is my MAN OF THE MATCH. India holding their nerves. Well done boys”

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews praised the thrilling contest. “One heck of a chase by @ECB_cricket what a knock by bethel ! What a game! India finds a way to pull it off !! Expecting a fantastic final !”

Lalit Modi, founder of the Indian Premier League, also congratulated the team. “Congratulations to #TeamIndia for its nail-biting win over England. Must say England put up an amazing chase to India’s 253 runs. Both teams performed brilliantly- to delight of all cricket fans. Looking forward to the finals now. Congratulations to @gautamgambhir and his boys. Brilliant.”

Ex-India opener Shikhar Dhawan highlighted the combined efforts with bat, ball and in the field. “What a match and what a performance from the boys @IamSanjuSamson leading the way with the bat, @IamShivamDube providing great support, and a disciplined bowling effort led by @Jaspritbumrah93 with @hardikpandya7’s crucial penultimate over making a big difference. Special mention to @akshar2026 for that marvellous effort in the field, grabbing two amazing catches. Back-to-back T20 World Cup finals. One more to go.”

Former India women’s captain Anjum Chopra summed up the dramatic encounter. “Belief and relief! After 253 on board India win by 7 runs. What a run fest … again at Wankhede Stadium.”

India’s thrilling win sealed their place in the final, with the high-scoring contest drawing widespread admiration from the cricketing fraternity.

--IANS

vi/bc