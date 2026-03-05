‘Been a pretty whirlwind couple of weeks,’ says McConchie on sudden T20 WC call-up

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Cole McConchie, New Zealand’s late addition to the squad, had a night to remember in Kolkata during the semi-final clash as the Kiwis knocked out South Africa to become the first finalists of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The fast-bowler said the weeks since his call-up to the side have been a 'whirlwind', saying he was ‘super stoked’ to receive the opportunity.

McConchie, alongside Rachin Ravindra, delivered crucial blows to the Proteas’ top order, restricting their scoring opportunities and setting up a commanding position for New Zealand. He replaced Michael Bracewell after an unfortunate injury and played a pivotal role in their semi-final victory over South Africa, and the Black Caps will now play the tournament’s summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Reflecting on his sudden call-up, McConchie told New Zealand Cricket, “Yeah, it's been a pretty whirlwind couple of weeks really. Yeah, I was preparing for a four-trophy match down in Invercargill, and I was actually studying in my room the night before the game and yeah, got a text from Black Caps selector Gavin Larson to give him a call. So I gave him a call and obviously the unfortunate news that Michael Bracewood had been ruled out.”

On the excitement of joining the squad and travelling to India, he said, “But yeah, super stoked to get that call up and yeah, excited at the opportunity. So things unfolded pretty quickly to go from Invercargill to Christchurch, sort out visas, flights and get on a flight over to India. And as I say, the last couple of weeks have been pretty whirlwind, but super special to be here and just excited at the prospect of a World Cup final and everything that that will bring.”

McConchie described the challenge of bowling in the powerplay with limited preparation. “Yeah, a little bit. Sort of new to be prepared to bowl early in that power play, especially with a couple of left-handers. Only found out I was playing sort of just before the warm up, so no real time for nerves,” he said.

“But always be prepared, and Sats and Rob sort of said if I was going to play, like potentially some good overs up top. So thankfully it went to plan and kind of got things started nicely. But obviously, yeah, great team performance,” he added.

He spoke about adapting to the pitch conditions as he said, “I think just trying to bowl my best ball on that surface. Yeah, see if I can get a bit of spin out of the surface, bit of bounce.

“But yeah, obviously I was pretty hyped up, especially after that second one to get a couple of wickets there. And those two had been going well this tournament. So yeah, very excited.”

Reflecting on New Zealand’s overall performance against a strong South African batting line-up, McConchie stated, “Yeah, obviously, you know, looked a really, really good wicket for batting. I think the way that, you know, we started in that power play and were able to restrict sort of especially up to sort of overs 13, 14. And it's probably, it sounds a little bit strange, but nice in a way that they got a few out of the middle at the end.

“It probably showed the strength of that, the sort of quality of the batting wicket. And the way that Tim and Finn came out after that and just put on an absolute clinic. Yeah, it was great to watch.”

On the emotions of a World Cup semifinal, he stated, “So, so special. I think obviously, you know, World Cup semifinal, a couple of nerves. But after that power play, I think, you know, kind of put any nerves to rest.

“And the way that those two strike the ball, you know, super special. And, you know, Finn obviously got the credit there at the end. Some amazing hitting, world-class striking.”

McConchie praised his teammate Finn Allen’s consistency, who went on to score the fastest T20 World Cup century on Wednesday, saying, “He's been doing it for a long time. And to do it on a big stage like that, super special for him. And I know everyone's really proud of him. Yeah, it was nice to, you know, we connected together as a group over a drink last night. And kind of, yeah, enjoyed the win. But, so travel day today.”

Looking ahead to the final, he remained focused yet grounded. “And I'm sure, you know, things will just start to ramp up towards the final on Sunday. But as always in Kiwi fashions, kind of take things in our stride. And enjoy the moment as we can. Because it's, you know, pretty special to be heading into a World Cup final. And I'm sure it's going to be a great few days leading into it,” he concluded.

