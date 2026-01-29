Beardman, Edwards, Renshaw to debut for Australia in T20I series opener against Pakistan

Lahore, Jan 29 (IANS) Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards and Matthew Renshaw will make their T20I debut for Australia when they take on Pakistan in the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The series is regarded as key preparation for Australia ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup to be staged in India and Sri Lanka from February 7. Australia will be led by Travis Head, as regular skipper Mitchell Marsh has been rested following Perth Scorchers’ victory in the Big Bash League (BBL) final on Sunday.

None of the three debutants are part of Australia’s squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup, but injuries to Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Nathan Ellis, along with Glenn Maxwell being managed, have opened the door for them to have some game time.

Renshaw, set to bat at number four, comes off a strong campaign with Brisbane Heat that included his maiden BBL century in a record 258-run chase against Perth Scorchers. The left-hander, who has 14 Test and three ODI caps, now completes the set as an all-format international men’s player.

Allrounder Edwards impressed with the ball in BBL 15 by claiming 19 wickets to finish as second leading wicket-taker in the competition. He first made headlines with a One-Day Cup century for New South Wales at 18 and has since risen to captain the state’s Sheffield Shield side.

Beardman, 20, earns his first senior cap after playing a key role in Australia’s Under-19 World Cup triumph in 2024. The right-arm quick showcased his pace with consistent spells above 140kph and picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches for Perth Scorchers this season. The game in Lahore is the first of three matches to be played in four days as both sides sharpen preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Australia playing eleven: Travis Head (captain), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, and Mahli Beardman

