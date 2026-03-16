Bangladesh confirm dates and venues for home white-ball series against New Zealand

Dhaka, March 16 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the full schedule for New Zealand’s upcoming white-ball tour, which will feature three ODIs followed by three T20Is in Bangladesh.

Read More

The Mitchell Santner-led side is expected to reach Dhaka on April 13, with the ODI series set to begin on April 17, and the next matches on April 20 and April 23. The first two ODIs are scheduled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, while the final match of the series will be staged at the Bir Shrestha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. All three games will be played as day-night fixtures.

Following the ODIs, the teams will meet in a three-match T20I series. The opening two games are set for April 27 and April 29 in Chattogram, while the last match will be held in Mirpur on May 2.

Bangladesh were beaten in their previous home ODI series against New Zealand ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. That contest ended 2–0 in favour of the visitors after the opening match was abandoned without a result.

New Zealand recently finished as runners-up in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where India successfully defended their title by defeating the Kiwis by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first after New Zealand opted to field, India piled up 255 for five in their 20 overs, largely thanks to Sanju Samson’s aggressive 89. In reply, Santner’s side found it difficult to keep pace with the steep target. Tim Seifert provided some resistance with a quick half-century, but regular wickets halted the chase.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a standout bowling performance with figures of 4 for 15, helping dismiss New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs and securing India their third T20 World Cup crown.

At present, New Zealand are involved in a five-match T20I series at home against South Africa and are trailing 0–1 after losing the opening match. Bangladesh, meanwhile, recently hosted Pakistan in a three-match ODI series and emerged victorious with a 2–1 series win.

--IANS

vi/bsk/