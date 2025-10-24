AUS vs IND: Public tickets for third ODI at Sydney sold out

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Cricket Australia announced on Friday that public tickets for the third ODI between Australia and India, scheduled for Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, have sold out. With the SCG’s capacity of 48000, fans will gather in large numbers to watch the major clash between the two powerhouse teams.

The upcoming match is likely to be Virat Kohli’s last game in Australia, and the former India skipper’s fans will arrive in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the 36-year-old. While Kohli plans to play the 2027 World Cup, Team India have no further ODI series scheduled in Australia before the global tournament.

Kohli's highly awaited comeback to international cricket hasn't unfolded as planned. In two games, the ex-captain has scored zero runs, getting out without scoring in Perth and Adelaide. He has faced only 12 balls so far in the series, sparking debates about his ongoing role in ODIs--the sole format he continues to play after retiring from Tests and T20Is.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their return to international cricket after six months, amid uncertainties about their ODI future and whether they can maintain top-level performance ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Although both Rohit and Kohli underperformed in the series opener in Perth, Rohit endured challenging conditions in Adelaide and scored 73 off 97 balls.

Kohli, however, failed to prove it at one of his favourite Australian venues, the Adelaide Oval, in the second ODI. While Kohli will be the main focus, India will aim to prevent a series sweep, with the hosts holding an unassailable 2-0 lead. Shubman Gill, who is leading the Indian side for the first time ever in ODIs, will also look to end the series on a victorious note.

The Aussies, meanwhile, would want to provide their home crowd with an unforgettable experience as they look to clinch the series 3-0.

