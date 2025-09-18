Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi's late blitz powers Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi, Sep 18 (IANS) Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi unleashed a powerful blitz as a masterclass in death-overs batting by hammering 60 off just 22 balls, including hitting six sixes, and powering Afghanistan to 169/8 against Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Afghanistan were floundering at 120/7 at the end of 18 overs, with Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara taking 4-18. But Nabi, the longest-serving member of the Afghanistan side, turned the tide with a breathtaking assault in the final two overs – amassing a jaw-dropping 46 runs, of which 32 runs came in the final over.

His 35-run stand with skipper Rashid Khan (24) was the highest partnership of the innings, and his final-over fireworks off Dunith Wellalage - five sixes, including one coming off a no-ball – took Afghanistan from a middling total to one they’ll back their bowlers to defend.

Incidentally, Nabi was dropped once in the deep by Wellalage - an error which would come back to bite Sri Lanka hard. Earlier, Afghanistan had started brightly by amassing 26 runs in the first two overs. But they lost momentum after Thushara’s incisive powerplay spell saw him remove Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, and Sediqullah Atal to reduce Afghanistan to 45/3 at the end of power-play.

Afghanistan found themselves struggling with strike rotation, especially with no boundary coming after the fourth over. Sri Lanka’s fielding was electric - Kusal Perera’s relay catch to dismiss Darwish Rasooli, while Dushmantha Chameera’s acrobatic grab to send back Azmatullah Omarzai.

Rashid started the counter-attack by carting Shanaka for a pair of boundaries, including a delightful no-look six, before being castled by Thushara. Nabi’s fightback began when he hit Chameera for a hat-trick of boundaries - behind point, in front of square, and via an edge to fine leg, as 17 runs came.

In the final over by Wellalage, Nabi pounced by launching the first three balls for sixes, before getting two more maximums and then being run out on the final ball. Nabi’s final flourish has ensured Afghanistan have a fighting chance to book their spot in Super Fours.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 169/8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 60, Rashid Khan 24; Nuwan Thushara 4-18, Dasun Shanaka 1-29) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

nr/bsk/