5th Test: India will want for the lead to go past 350 against England, says Ponting

London, Aug 2 (IANS) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said India will be aiming for taking their lead past 350 against England in the ongoing fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, adding that it can add pressure on the tiring hosts who are bowling with only three seamers.

At tea, India extended their lead to 281 runs after reaching 304/6 in 71 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 118. Anything above 350 runs means England will be facing the challenge of becoming the first team in The Oval’s history to chase a fourth-innings target beyond 275.

“It’s not safe yet. I think they're going to want 350 to be honest. The reason I'm saying that is, and one of the reasons that their scores are trending up, is the workload on the bowlers. England with only their three seamers.”

“India with only their three seamers - they did such a great job for them yesterday. Spins played no part in the game yet. It doesn't look like it's going to turn at all. So I think they've got to look just to get as many as they can and it’s 350 plus as far as I'm concerned,” said Ponting on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Asked if conditions were becoming easier for batting, ex-England captain Michael Atherton said, "India are in front but England will look at the scores trending upwards, which may suggest conditions are easing a touch."

"Still, we have seen a bit of movement and I don't think England have bowled well all told, plus they have dropped catches. They are hanging in there and I wouldn't completely discount them chasing 300 but if it gets beyond that number, very much India's game."

Atherton was also lavish in his praise for Jaiswal, who hit his sixth Test century and second ton of this series, and made most of the lives he got on 20, 40 and 110, thanks to England’s sloppy fielders.

"England dropped him a few times and you don't want to do that as he is so dangerous. Batters who have been successful on this pitch have played their shots and he does that. He has showed he still has it at the end of a tough five-match series, with his returns dropping off a little bit recently."

