5th Test: Bad light forces stumps after Jaiswal’s unbeaten 51 takes India’s lead to 52 runs

London, Aug 2 (IANS) On a day when 15 wickets fell, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s undefeated 51 ensured India reached 75/2 in 18 overs and took a lead of 52 runs against England as stumps were called earlier than anticipated due to bad light on Day Two of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval on Friday.

In the morning, England ended India’s first innings at 224, before being bowled out for 247 and taking a 23-run lead. When England put on an entertaining 92-run opening stand off only 12.4 overs and reached 109/1 at lunch, it felt that they would run all the way to take a huge lead.

But from the post-lunch session onwards, Mohammed Siraj got crucial scalps through his nip-backers and yorkers to pick 4-86 and be the current leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series. Prasidh Krishna troubled batters with up-and-down bounce as well as sideways movement to take 4-62.

For England, Zak Crawley and Harry Brook went on to make half-centuries. While Crawley top-scored with 64, Brook’s 53 helped England take a slender lead. Though England took out KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan, they would be ruing their three dropped catches, including that of Jaiswal, who raised his 13th Test fifty.

India’s second innings began with Jaiswal driving crisply and using the cut shot well to take five boundaries – four of which came off Gus Atkinson. Jaiswal got a life on 20 when Harry Brook put down his edge off Atkinson at second slip, as the ball raced to the boundary rope.

Jaiswal then slashed Jamie Overton for six, before getting another boundary off Josh Tongue to keep India afloat. But from the other end, Rahul was beaten on the outside edge and eventually nicked to Joe Root, who took a sharp, low catch at first slip.

Jaiswal again had fortune on his side when, on 40, substitute fielder Liam Dawson dropped a sitter at long leg. More trouble followed England when Zak Crawley shelled Sudharsan’s catch on seven at third slip. Jaiswal brought up his fifty off 44 balls with an upper-cut six over the slip cordon off Atkinson.

But the pacer bounced back 20 minutes before the stumps break when his wobble ball struck Sudharsan on the pad and was trapped lbw for 11. The left-handed batter went for a review, but to no avail as replays showed the ball crashing into the stumps. Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep ensured India suffered no further damage to set the stage for another exciting day of Test cricket.

Previously, Atkinson began the final session by creaming Siraj and Prasidh each for a boundary. But on the fifth ball of the 47th over, Atkinson couldn’t middle his pull shot and mid-on took a simple catch to give Prasidh his fourth wicket.

Brook then swept Siraj for six in a style reminiscent of Rishabh Pant, before rain caused the proceedings to stop for 40 minutes. When play resumed, Brook brought up his 13th Test fifty off 57 balls.

But Siraj managed to finish with four wickets as Brook tried to clip one away but was only left to see his stumps being rattled. With no Chris Woakes available for batting, it brought an end to England's innings at 247, their lowest total of this series.

Brief scores:

India 224 and 75/2 in 18 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 not out; Josh Tongue 1-25) lead England 247 all out in 51.2 overs (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53; Prasidh Krishna 4-62, Mohammed Siraj 4-86) by 52 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/