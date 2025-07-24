4th Test: Pant's injury a 'body blow' for India, will affect the dressing room, says Shastri

Manchester, July 24 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri termed Rishabh Pant foot fracture in the ongoing Test against England at Manchester as a ‘body blow’, adding that this will affect the visitors’ dressing room due to them losing one batter in the line-up.

In the 68th over of India’s innings on day one, Pant attempted a premeditated reverse sweep off seam bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, but the ball hit his right boot after taking an inside edge. With the swelling on top of the foot taking the shape of a table tennis ball and some blood coming out as well, Pant was unable to put any weight on his injured foot.

Eventually, an ambulance buggy resembling a golf cart took a grimacing Pant off the field, as he retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls, after having a partnership worth 72 runs with B. Sai Sudharsan. Scans later revealed that Pant has sustained a fracture on his metatarsals, with the recovery period being of minimum six weeks.

"It's a body blow. It will affect the dressing room, because they will have lost a batter for the game - not just this innings, but for the next innings as well. If India get in to a tight position, his services will have been needed. He's an in form player, plus the energy he brings in the way he plays, the way he disrupts the opposition attack."

"From England's point of view, they think 'at least we can control the game now'. There's no man in the middle to give them sleepless nights, they don't have that headache anymore," said Shastri on Sky Sports’ broadcast ahead of day two’s play.

Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, said Pant’s injury is 'a huge deal' from a series perspective. "Dhruv Jurel has been doing a lot of wicketkeeping this morning. That ball (from Woakes that injured Pant) may have effectively got England two wickets, because Pant may not resume his batting here, in the first or second innings. The next Test also starts a week today. It's a massive blow for the series if we lose such an influential cricketer."

With India to resume from 264/4, Woakes felt England picking two quick wickets can help the hosts’ get ahead in the match. "If Pant is out, which I'm hearing Pant he potentially is, that's a bit of a blow for them. He's been a great player for them and he's a challenging player to bowl at."

"With the new ball this morning, we've got to make sure we put the ball in the right areas - get two quick ones and we feel we can get through their tail. Typical Test match cricket; the new ball is important, the first hour is important and hopefully we can get ahead in this game."

