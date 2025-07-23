4th Test: Pant taken for scans after leaving the field due to right foot injury (Ld)

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been taken for scans from the Old Trafford Stadium after he was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in Manchester on Wednesday. The medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is monitoring his progress, the board has informed in a statement released on social media.

"Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the BCCI said in a post on X.

Pant had a fresh injury scare in the ongoing series against England on Wednesday as the Indian vice-captain was taken off the field due to a right foot injury.

On the fourth ball of the 68th over, Pant attempted to reverse-sweep off Chris Woakes, but under-edged straight onto his right foot. Though England burnt a review on the attempted lbw, Pant looked in serious pain while receiving treatment from physio Kamlesh Jain, as a drinks break was taken by the on-field umpires.

With the swelling on top of the foot taking the shape of a table tennis ball and some blood coming out as well, Pant was unable to put any weight on his injured foot. Eventually, an ambulance buggy resembling a golf cart took a grimacing Pant off the field, as he retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls, after having a partnership worth 72 runs with B. Sai Sudharsan.

With Ravindra Jadeja coming out to bat, the look on Pant's face suggested that the injury could turn out to be a big issue for India. Previously, in the third Test at Lord’s, Pant had hurt his left finger while keeping and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, who stepped up as the substitute keeper, though he did make 74 and nine with the bat.

If Pant is cleared of any serious injury and the swelling subsides, then he could come out to bat again, as per section 25.4 of the ICC Playing Conditions.

“A batter may retire at any time during his innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring. If a batter retires because of illness, injury, or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his innings,” the rule says.

--IANS

