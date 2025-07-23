4th Test: It's good to be feisty, you need to have an identity as a captain, says Karthik on Gill

Manchester, July 23 (IANS) Former wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said he is loving Shubman Gill's approach to captaining India in the ongoing Test series against England, and added that it’s fine to be feisty in order to establish a distinct identity as the side’s skipper.

In the pre-match press conference, Gill revealed his issue with England during the fag end of day three’s play in the third Test at Lord’s was more with the openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett turning up 90 seconds late, which ensured they got only one over to bowl at them. Gill raised the roof by saying that this move from England was just not in the spirit of the game.

“I've really enjoyed him as a captain so far. On the field I think he's improving but off the field is where I've been most impressed. I think yesterday's press conference was absolutely box office in terms of apparently it just went quiet till the last question was asked about why things have gotten a bit spicy and he said look England went 90 seconds late and we don't appreciate that and I like it.”

‘It's good to be feisty. You need to have an identity as a captain and Shubman Gill from that third day at Lord's has actually shown that he's got a lot more aggression inside him and that's how he wants to lead this Indian team. Yes the result didn't go his way but the point is it's made for a thrilling Test series so far and his captaincy is right at the forefront of it backed by his batting skills as well,” said Karthik on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Asked if pressure will be more on Gill as India bat first in Manchester, former England captain Michael Atherton said, “He has been outstanding but at Lord’s (not so much, with scores of 16 and six). Whether all the aggro and niggle, the fireworks, the gamesmanship, got to him we will never know. But England have a bit of extra edge with Jofra Archer and they finally got Gill out running the ball back into him."

Nasser Hussain, ex-England captain, said the series really spiced up at Lord's and that has set the tone for more drama in remaining two games. "With the drama of Lord's, I think everyone needed the eight-day break... but then again, we didn't need it, because it has been such an enthralling Test series.”

“They go again. It really did spice up at Lord's - and I think that spice is still there, with a couple of comments in the press conferences, from both sides, including the Indian captain," he concluded.

--IANS

nr/