3rd ODI: Rohit’s century, Kohli’s fifty ensure India get consolation nine-wicket win

Sydney, Oct 25 (IANS) Rohit Sharma led the charge with a vintage 121 - his 33rd ODI century - while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 74, as the duo turned back the clock in impressive style and secured India a stunning nine-wicket consolation victory over Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia started strongly, but India fought back with disciplined bowling, as Harshit Rana’s decisive spell of 4-39 helped the visitors bowl out the hosts for 236. India’s reply was confident from the beginning - Rohit and Shubman Gill added 68 for the first wicket before Josh Hazlewood dismissed the latter.

That brought Rohit and Virat together, as India’s most experienced batting pair proved their high potential. Rohit’s stroke play was sharp, hitting 13 fours and three sixes in his 121 not out off 125 balls, while Kohli’s composure was steady in scoring an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries, with seven boundaries.

Together, the duo stitched an unbeaten 168-run partnership in a masterful chasing display, ensuring India concluded the series with a commanding victory by reaching home with 11.3 overs remaining and avoiding a clean sweep defeat to Australia.

India’s chase started with Rohit clipping, driving, cutting, and lofting Mitchell Starc for boundaries. With the SCG pitch offering less movement than in the first innings, Rohit exhibited greater fluency than in the previous game in Adelaide, with his timing and placement being standout features.

Gill joined the boundary-hitting party by glancing at Nathan Ellis for four, even as Rohit lofted and pulled Josh Hazlewood for more boundaries.

Gill ended the power-play with a powerful slog-sweep off Cooper Connolly for six, as India signed off with 68/0 to shift momentum in their favour.

Gill, however, fell to a peach from Hazlewood—edge of a delivery pitched around the fourth-stump channel behind to Alex Carey. Kohli walked in to a standing ovation from the SCG crowd, likely due to this being his final appearance at the venue.

After bagging consecutive wickets, Kohli got off the mark on the first ball and acknowledged the moment with a smile and a subtle fist pump, as the rest of the crowd roared in delight. Afterwards, Kohli was at his best, cutting Adam Zampa for four, before pulling off Hazlewood and straight driving off Starc for further boundaries.

Rohit, meanwhile, lofted Zampa over long-off for six, before a single took him to his 60th ODI fifty in 63 balls. After that, he swept Zampa for four, slog-swept him for six, and heaved Nathan Ellis for another boundary.

On the other hand, Kohli survived an lbw appeal off Ellis on umpire’s call and went on to score his 75th ODI fifty, also surpassing Kumar Sangakkara to become the second highest run scorer of all time in ODI history, just behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Following the partnership reaching 100 runs, Rohit accelerated with a powerful drive and sweeping off spinners to bring up his century from just 105 balls in front of a passionate crowd supporting the Indian team. Rohit then executed a couple of excellent sweeps off Matt Short to score a six and two fours, before Kohli flicked and ramped Ellis for boundaries, securing India's victory and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Brief Scores: Australia 236 in 43.4 overs (Matthew Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41; Harshit Rana 4-39, Washington Sundar 2-44) lost to India 237/1 in 38.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 121 not out, Virat Kohli 74 not out; Josh Hazlewood 1-23) by nine wickets

-- IANS

nr/vi