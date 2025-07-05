2nd Test: Stokes could’ve been more aggressive with his field placements, says Aaron

Birmingham, July 5 (IANS) With India maintaining its stronghold in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Edgbaston, former fast bowler Varun Aaron believes England skipper Ben Stokes missed a trick by not being more aggressive with his field placements in the first session.

The morning session in day four’s play saw England pick only two wickets as India took their lead to 357 runs. “England definitely came out with the right intent — not just in their bowling but in their body language. They hit the right areas and bowled into the deck, taking a cue from India’s bowling.”

“But I felt Ben Stokes could’ve been more aggressive with his field placements, especially in the first five to seven overs. If he had kept more catchers early on, especially when the bowlers were fresh and the overhead conditions favoured them, they could’ve had Gill or Pant much earlier,” said Aaron to JioHotstar.

He also feels England still need to push hard if they are to have a slim chance at winning the match at Edgbaston. “India would gladly take that session — they lost only two wickets but scored at a very brisk rate. Rishabh Pant’s blitz really elevated the innings to a different level. KL Rahul was watchful, Karun Nair fell playing the drive — but credit must go to Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse, who bowled well in helpful conditions.”

“This is the kind of bowling England should’ve brought in the first innings, but it’s never too late. They still need to keep pushing if they want a chance in this Test. That said, with a team like England, you can never rule them out.”

Aaron also noted how cloud cover played a significant role in aiding India’s aggressive intent in the first session. “In England, cloud cover changes the game — it’s not just about swing in the air, but the ball starts doing more off the pitch too. As we discussed in commentary, a moving ball versus a moving batsman — two negatives making a positive.”

“That’s exactly what happened with Pant. There’s always drama when he’s at the crease. England missed chances — Zak Crawley and Chris Woakes both put down opportunities — and they’ll look back at those moments with regret.”

Jonathan Trott, the former England batter, stated how Pant swung the momentum dramatically in India’s favour. “England got two wickets early on, and you’d think they had the upper hand. But suddenly, Pant’s cameo ripped the momentum away. With him, you always know there’s more to come.”

“He just comes out, uses his feet, takes the game on from ball one, and doesn’t let the bowlers settle. That’s the beauty of Test cricket — and we’ve got a full house at Edgbaston on Day 4. This match is heading into Day 5, and we’re witnessing nine days of truly fantastic Test cricket. Test cricket is alive and well.”

--IANS

nr/