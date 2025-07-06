2nd Test: Jay Shah, Tendulkar, Kohli and cricket greats hail India’s historic Edgbaston win

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Some of the biggest names in Indian cricket took to social media to celebrate India’s majestic triumph over England at Edgbaston, their first at the venue, as the young Shubman Gill-led side drew the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy level by winning the second Test by 336 runs.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described Gill’s outings with the bat as ‘innings of rare quality’ and said he was locked in to see what plays out in the third Test at Lord’s beginning July 10.

“An outstanding Test match showcasing the depth and resilience of Indian cricket. @ShubmanGill ’s 269 & 161 were innings of rare quality, while Akashdeep’s 10-wicket haul marked a breakthrough performance. Valuable contributions from @imjadeja and @RishabhPant17 added to a well-earned team win. Looking forward to the next contest at Lord’s,” Jay Shah posted on ‘X’

India’s bowling and fielding had come under scrutiny following the five-wicket defeat in Leeds. But in Birmingham, despite no Jasprit Bumrah, India’s bowling unit shined, thanks to Akash Deep’s match haul of ten wickets, including taking 6-99 on day five.

Sachin Tendulkar hailed India’s strategy to enforce a result and level the series 1-1 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

“A 𝘚𝘩𝘶𝘣lime innings from the 𝘮𝘢𝘯 of the moment! Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory! @RishabhPant17, @klrahul, and @imjadeja batted very well, especially in the 2nd innings. India’s approach was to take England out of this game and force them to play differently, making sure that there would only be 1 winner.

“What impressed me most about the bowlers was the length they bowled. Needless to say, Akash Deep was the standout bowler, and in my opinion, he bowled the ball of the series to Joe Root,” posted Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli, who retired ahead of the series from the longest format, also applauded the side for their efforts.

"Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. 👏🇮🇳 @ShubmanGill @mdsirajofficial #AkashDeep," posted Kohli.

Akash Deep, who came in as Bumrah’s replacement for this game, stepped in to produce a fast bowling performance for ages – troubling batters with the new ball on a flat pitch to bowl out England for 271 on the last day, with more than a session to spare.

Yuvraj Singh believed the quick was ‘fearless and unplayable across the five days.

“Winning a Test in England is about showing heart when it gets tough! No @Jaspritbumrah93, away from home, backs to the wall and still the boys found a way! #AkashDeep was fearless and unplayable and @ShubmanGill showed maturity beyond his years! That’s the kind of win you remember. On to the next and to grab the series boys,” posted Yuvraj

VVS Laxman, the head of BCCI's Centre of Excellence, hailed India’s ‘fighting spirit and resilience.’

“Well done, Team India on an exceptional victory! It was amazing to see the team's fighting spirit and resilience. Congratulations Shubman on an outstanding match with the bat and for leading the team with such poise. A great start to your captaincy. Also great effort from Siraj and Akashdeep. Wishing you all the best for your future matches,” wrote Laxman on ‘X.’

