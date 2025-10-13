2nd Test: Campbell makes 115 as WI reach 252/3 at lunch on Day 4, trail India by 18 runs

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) John Campbell hit 115 – his maiden Test century – as West Indies continued their spirited resurgence by reaching 252/3 in 78 overs at lunch and trail India by just 18 runs at lunch on day four of the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Campbell’s century is also the first Test hundred by a West Indies opener in India in 23 years, with the last being hit by Wavell Hinds in 2002. Though Campbell fell to Ravindra Jadeja after getting his first Test hundred in his 50th innings and his 177-run stand with Shai Hope coming to an end, the latter held fort to remain unbeaten on 92 and is eight runs away from reaching his century.

With the pitch slowing down, Hope has been well-supported by Roston Chase (23 not out off 34 balls), as the morning session belonged to West Indies, who added 79 runs for the loss of just Campbell. With the second new ball due in two overs, the post-lunch session promises further intrigue, as India now face the prospect of batting again after enforcing the follow-on.

The last time India were made to bat after enforcing follow-on came in the 2012 Test against England in Ahmedabad.

Campbell and Hope resumed their untroubled partnership on day four by collecting ones and twos to keep the scoreboard moving. They also held their own against a testing spell from Bumrah, who was getting the old ball to reverse.

The ace pacer managed to hit Campbell on the pads with a ball which kept low, but with third umpire Alex Wharf reckoning there was an inside edge, India lost the review. After the ball was replaced, Campbell and Hope motored along nicely, despite Jadeja threatening both edges.

Campbell got his century in stunning fashion - a mighty slog-sweep off Jadeja going over long-on fence, and celebrated reaching the landmark by removing his helmet and soaking applause from the dressing room.

He then slashed Mohammed Siraj for two boundaries, as West Indies went unscathed through the first hour. But after a motivational talk by KL Rahul in the drinks break, Campbell was dropped on 111 when the outside edge went between keeper Dhruv Jurel and first slip.

With three fielders in the off-side region, Campbell went for an expansive reverse-sweep, but was trapped lbw by a quicker delivery from Jadeja for 115. Hope continued to stand tall by punching Washington Sundar for four, before skipper Roston Chase clubbed and reverse-swept the off-spinner for six and four to bring West Indies' deficit under 50 runs. By the time Hope and Chase walked off for lunch, they ensured West Indies had another solid session in their favour.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 in 134.2 overs lead West Indies 248 and 252/3 in 78 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 92 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1-26, Washington Sundar 1-68) by 18 runs

--IANS

nr/bc