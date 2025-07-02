2nd Test: Bumrah’s absence at Edgbaston 'very hard to believe, says Shastri

Birmingham, July 2 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said he has found Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Edgbaston as something which is very hard to believe.

With India 1-0 down in the five-match series, Bumrah has been rested from the match at Edgbaston due to workload management issues, with Akash Deep taking his place in the playing eleven. At toss, captain Shubman Gill revealed the India management felt Lord’s will offer Bumrah more familiar conditions to succeed, but Shastri was left unpleased.

"This is a very important match, they've had a week off. I'm little surprised Bumrah is not playing this game. It should be taken out of the player's hand. It should be the captain and the coaching staff that should decide who should be playing the 11. This is an important game in the context of the series, he should be playing this game more than anything else.”

“Lord’s can come later. This is the important game where you got to counter punch almost straightaway. Play this one. Make it 1-1 and then give him the option: you want to rest at Lord’s, rest at Lord’s. You think he’ll rest at Lord’s? No chance if you win this. If you look at the run, India has had, this becomes a very, very important test match.”

“You've lost three against New Zealand, you've lost three against Australia. You've lost the first Test match here and you want to get back to winning ways. You have the best fast bowler in the side, in the world, and you make him sit out after seven days of rest, it's something very hard to believe," said Shastri on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

With Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy included in place of B Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, it does lengthen the India batting line-up. But without Bumrah, India do look a considerably different side at Edgbaston. Stuart Broad, the former England fast bowler, also expressed surprise over Bumrah’s omission at Edgbaston.

“A week is a very good time off for a fast bowler. (Bumrah's omission) does surprise me and what also surprised me was him saying before the series he will only play three of the five Tests. You keep those cards close to your chest and play each week as it comes. They will definitely want Bumrah at Lord’s because of the movement you can get through the air, so can they risk him here?" he said.

