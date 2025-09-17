2nd ODI: Smriti, bowlers star as India thrash Australia by 102 runs, level series 1–1 (Lead)

New Chandigarh, Sep 17 (IANS) A sublime 117 by opener Smriti Mandhana, coupled with the six bowling options, helped India produce a commanding all-round performance to beat Australia by 102 runs and level the three-match series 1–1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, India posted 292 in 49.5 overs. Smriti was the standout performer, compiling a sublime 117 off 91 balls and bringing up her century in just 77 deliveries, the second-fastest ton by an Indian woman in ODIs. Her innings was laced with elegance and aggression, as she took the Australian attack apart with 14 fours and four sixes.

A distinct feature of her knock was that she heavily scored on the leg-side as compared to her trademark way of accumulating runs in the off-side. At one stage, a total in excess of 320 looked likely for India. But Smriti found no support from the rest of the line-up, as none of them managed to chip in with substantial contributions.

Australia’s bowlers, led by Darcie Brown’s 3-42, pulled things back in the final phase. The change in pace from Darcie and Annabel Sutherland at the back end kept things tight and never allowed India to have the desired finishing touches. But the total proved more than sufficient as India’s bowlers, led by Kranti Goud’s 3-28, dismantled the visitors with precision and intensity.

Annabel top-scored with 45 while Ellyse Perry hung around to make 44, but it went in vain as Australia were bowled out for 190 in 40.5 overs and suffered their heaviest defeat in terms of runs margin in women’s ODIs, surpassing their 92-run loss to England in the 1973 World Cup final.

India’s tactical decision to field six bowlers paid off handsomely, with all of them amongst the wickets. The huge win also meant India registered their first home ODI win over Australia since February 2007 in Chennai, as the visitors’ streak of 13 straight wins in the format came to an end.

As compared to the first ODI, India added 11 more runs to their total in the second game. But familiar frailties resurfaced as, despite registering their highest-ever total against Australia in women’s ODIs, they fell short of reaching the 300-run mark.

India got off to a strong start, with Smriti and Pratika Rawal putting on 64 runs in the powerplay, before the latter fell for a 25-ball 32 – spooning a catch to cover off Ashleigh Gardner.

Smriti, meanwhile, was in sublime touch, bringing up her half-century in just 45 balls with a six over midwicket. She continued to dominate, even as Harleen Deol struggled for fluency and was run out for 10 in a horrendous mix-up.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur followed soon after, when she was dismissed for 17, after slicing to backward point off Ashleigh. In the 29th over, Smriti reached her century with a majestic six over mid-off, before holing out in the deep off Tahlia McGrath for 117.

At 235/4 after 40 overs, India were well-placed to get a total above 300, till Australia’s enormous bowling depth had other ideas. Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma shared a 47-run stand before the former was dismissed by a slower ball from Annabel.

Darcie then struck twice in quick succession to remove Arundhati Reddy and Deepti, with the latter contributing a steady 40 off 53 balls. Despite Australia missing the over-rate cut-off and being restricted to three fielders outside the ring for the back-end phase, they managed to contain India below 300.

Australia’s quest to chase their highest-ever target in ODIs began on a false note when Renuka Singh Thakur, returning from injury and playing an ODI for the first time since December 2024, struck early by castling Georgia Voll for a duck, while Kranti removed Alyssa Healy for 9.

Australia were restricted to just 25 runs in the powerplay - their lowest 10-over tally in ODIs since the 2017 World Cup. The pressure mounted as Sneh Rana had Beth Mooney caught for 18, though India had a bit of a scare. Renuka left the field mid-over due to injury, with Arundhati stepping in to complete the spell.

Ellyse and Annabel offered brief resistance through a 46-run stand, but wickets continued to tumble for Australia. Radha Yadav pulled off a diving caught-and-bowled to dismiss Ellyse, while Arundhati removed Annabel and later held her third catch of the innings to send back Tahlia off Deepti’s bowling.

Deepti chipped in with two wickets, including the dismissal of Ashleigh for 17. Australia’s chase unravelled further with a run-out of Alana King, followed by Megan Schutt falling to a sharp reflex catch by Kranti, who fittingly sealed the win by castling Georgia Wareham with a pinpoint yorker and set the stage for a series decider in New Delhi on Saturday.

Brief scores:

India 292 all out in 49.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 117, Deepti Sharma 40; Darcie Brown 3-42, Ashleigh Gardner 2-39) beat Australia 190 all out in 40.5 overs (Annabel Sutherland 45, Ellyse Perry 44; Kranti Goud 3-28, Deepti Sharma 2-24) by 102 runs

