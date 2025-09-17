2nd ODI: Smriti, bowlers star as India thrash Australia by 102 runs, level series 1–1

New Chandigarh, Sep 17 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana’s sublime 117, coupled with the six bowling options in hand, played starring roles as India produced a commanding all-round performance to beat Australia by 102 runs and level the three-match series 1–1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, India posted 292 in 49.5 overs, as Smriti slammed 117 off 91 balls – the second fastest ton by an Indian batter in women’s ODIs. It was also her 12th ODI century and third against Australia.

At one stage, a total in excess of 320 looked likely, but Australia’s bowlers, led by Darcie Brown’s 3-42, pulled things back in the final phase. But the total proved more than sufficient as India’s bowlers, led by Kranti Goud’s 3-28, dismantled the visitors with precision and intensity.

Annabel Sutherland top-scored with 45 while Ellyse Perry hung around to make 44, but it went in vain as Australia were bowled out for 190 in 40.5 overs and suffered their heaviest defeat in terms of runs margin in women’s ODIs, surpassing their 92-run loss to England in the 1973 World Cup final.

India’s tactical decision to field six bowlers paid off handsomely, with all of them amongst the wickets. The huge win also meant India registered their first home ODI win over Australia since February 2007 in Chennai, as the visitors’ streak of 13 straight wins in the format came to an end.

Renuka Singh Thakur, returning from injury and playing an ODI for the first time since December 2024, struck early by castling Georgia Voll for a duck, while Kranti removed Alyssa Healy for 9. Australia were restricted to just 25 runs in the Power-play - their lowest 10-over tally in ODIs since the 2017 World Cup.

The pressure mounted as Sneh Rana had Beth Mooney caught for 18, though India had a bit of a scare. Renuka left the field mid-over due to injury, with Arundhati Reddy stepping in to complete the spell. Ellyse and Annabel offered brief resistance through a 46-run stand, but wickets continued to tumble for Australia.

Radha Yadav pulled off a diving caught-and-bowled to dismiss Ellyse, while Arundhati removed Annabel and later held her third catch of the innings to send back Tahlia McGrath off Deepti’s bowling. Deepti chipped in with two wickets, including the dismissal of Ashleigh Gardner for 17.

Australia’s chase unravelled further with a run-out of Alana King, followed by Megan Schutt falling to a sharp reflex catch by Kranti, who fittingly sealed the win by castling Georgia Wareham with a pinpoint yorker and set the stage for a series decider in New Delhi on Saturday.

Brief scores:

India 292 all out in 49.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 117, Deepti Sharma 40; Darcie Brown 3-42, Ashleigh Gardner 2-39) beat Australia 190 all out in 40.5 overs (Annabel Sutherland 45, Ellyse Perry 44; Kranti Goud 3-28, Deepti Sharma 2-24) by 102 runs

